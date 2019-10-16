The Paris Chapter of the Texas High School Basketball Officials Association is having their first meeting of the new season on Wednesday, Oct 16 at Chisum High School at 6 tonight.
Anyone interested in officiating during the coming season is encouraged to attend. No prior experience is required, and training and support will be provided.
For more information, contact Lynn Patterson at 903-517-4838 or Tim Stone at 903-227-8161.
