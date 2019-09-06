Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 1. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.
TEAM OFFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Cooper 1 519 27 546 546
Rivercrest 1 108 418 526 526
Clarksville 1 114 235 349 349
Honey Grove 1 220 71 291 291
Paris 1 233 11 244 244
North Lamar 1 190 13 203 203
Chisum 1 140 46 186 186
Prairiland 1 86 84 170 170
Hugo 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Detroit* 1 n/a n/a n/a n/a
TEAM DEFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Rivercrest 1 140 46 186 186
Clarksville 1 206 55 261 261
Prairiland 1 302 0 302 302
Honey Grove 1 283 39 322 322
Paris 1 351 21 372 372
North Lamar 1 223 150 373 373
Chisum 1 108 418 526 526
Cooper* 1 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Detroit* 1 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Hugo 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a
RUSHING
NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD
Collin McGuire, Cooper 8 207 25.9 3
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 22 184 8.4 3
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 13 175 13.5 1
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 12 161 13.4 1
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 15 135 9.0 3
Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 10 134 13.4 2
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 10 126 12.6 1
Quay Scales, Clarksville 16 114 7.1 0
Will Grider, Rivercrest 8 103 12.9 2
K.D. Washington, Paris 9 65 7.2 1
Hayden Todd, Chisum 12 53 4.4 0
Hunter Kruger, North Lamar 4 48 12.0 0
Will Grider, Rivercrest 16 45 2.8 1
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 18 42 2.3 0
Levi Weems, Chisum 8 37 4.6 0
Trent Smith, North Lamar 3 36 12.0 0
Gavin Watts, Prairiland 8 34 4.3 0
Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 4 33 8.3 0
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 5 29 5.8 0
Ashton Fleming, Chisum 7 25 3.6 0
Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 14 25 1.8 0
Ta’Dray Wilson, North Lamar 7 24 3.4 0
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 7 22 3.1 0
Billy Merritt, Rivercrest 3 21 7.0 1
Andy Kirk, North Lamar 7 21 3.0 0
PASSING
NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD
Quay Scales, Clarksville 10 29 2 235 3
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 4 6 0 108 1
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 6 13 0 84 0
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 5 5 0 71 0
Levi Weems, Chisum 1 7 2 46 0
Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 1 1 0 27 1
Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 1 4 0 13 0
Luke Hohenberger, Paris 1 6 0 11 0
RECEIVING
NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD
Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 5 107 21.4 1
R.J. Owens, Clarksville 5 105 21.0 1
Will Grider, Rivercrest 2 64 32.0 1
Rylan Boutwell, Chisum 1 46 46.0 0
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 1 45 45.0 0
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 2 34 17.0 0
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 2 30 15.0 0
Chris Michael, Prairiland 2 27 13.5 0
Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 2 23 11.5 0
Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 1 20 20.0 0
Michael Moore, Clarksville 2 18 9.0 1
Trent Smith, North Lamar 1 13 13.0 0
Keaton Thompson, Honey Grove 1 12 12.0 0
Trae Johnson, Paris 1 11 11.0 0
SCORING
NAME, SCHOOL PTS
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 24
Quay Scales, Clarksville 18
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 18
Collin McGuire, Cooper 18
Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 18
TACKLES
NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT
Dykalen Douglas, Paris 11 6 17
Tre McCarty, Paris 11 5 16
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 5 10 15
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 6 5 11
Noah Mayo, Prairiland 9 1 10
Lain Atwood, Paris 5 5 10
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 1 9 10
Ethan Ellis, Prairiland 5 4 9
Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 2 7 9
Karson Damron, Rivercrest 1 8 9
Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 0 9 9
Landen Houchins, Cooper 7 1 8
Cason Crump, Prairiland 4 4 8
Jalen Gray, Paris 4 4 8
Colby Connelly, Honey Grove 3 5 8
Attlee Roberts, Rivercrest 3 5 8
Zyrius Walters, Paris 3 5 8
Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 2 6 8
Alexis Barreintos, Rivercrest 1 7 8
Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest 6 1 7
Tristin Weathers, Cooper 6 1 7
Robert Breeden, Cooper 5 2 7
K.D. Washington, Paris 5 2 7
Quin Dangerfield, Paris 4 3 7
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 4 3 7
Satchel Swain, Paris 4 3 7
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 2 5 7
Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 1 6 7
Colton Ingram, Cooper 6 0 6
Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 4 2 6
Denver Hilliard, Cooper 4 2 6
Brody Moyer, Rivercrest 3 3 6
Gavin Watts, Prairiland 3 3 6
Roberto Vasquez, Honey Grove 2 4 6
Brock Braley, Honey Grove 1 5 6
Chandler Williams, Honey Grove 1 5 6
Cole Carson, Rivercrest 0 6 6
INTERCEPTIONS
NAME, SCHOOL NO TD
Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest 1 0
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 1 0
Ty Spencer, Rivercrest 1 0
* - incomplete
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.