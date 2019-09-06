TPN logo
Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 1. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.

TEAM OFFENSE

SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG

Cooper 1 519 27 546 546

Rivercrest 1 108 418 526 526

Clarksville 1 114 235 349 349

Honey Grove 1 220 71 291 291

Paris 1 233 11 244 244

North Lamar 1 190 13 203 203

Chisum 1 140 46 186 186

Prairiland 1 86 84 170 170

Hugo 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a

Detroit* 1 n/a n/a n/a n/a

TEAM DEFENSE

SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG

Rivercrest 1 140 46 186 186

Clarksville 1 206 55 261 261

Prairiland 1 302 0 302 302

Honey Grove 1 283 39 322 322

Paris 1 351 21 372 372

North Lamar 1 223 150 373 373

Chisum 1 108 418 526 526

Cooper* 1 n/a n/a n/a n/a

Detroit* 1 n/a n/a n/a n/a

Hugo 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a

RUSHING

NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD

Collin McGuire, Cooper 8 207 25.9 3

Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 22 184 8.4 3

Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 13 175 13.5 1

Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 12 161 13.4 1

Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 15 135 9.0 3

Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 10 134 13.4 2

Devon Womack, Rivercrest 10 126 12.6 1

Quay Scales, Clarksville 16 114 7.1 0

Will Grider, Rivercrest 8 103 12.9 2

K.D. Washington, Paris 9 65 7.2 1

Hayden Todd, Chisum 12 53 4.4 0

Hunter Kruger, North Lamar 4 48 12.0 0

Will Grider, Rivercrest 16 45 2.8 1

Connor Sessums, Prairiland 18 42 2.3 0

Levi Weems, Chisum 8 37 4.6 0

Trent Smith, North Lamar 3 36 12.0 0

Gavin Watts, Prairiland 8 34 4.3 0

Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 4 33 8.3 0

Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 5 29 5.8 0

Ashton Fleming, Chisum 7 25 3.6 0

Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 14 25 1.8 0

Ta’Dray Wilson, North Lamar 7 24 3.4 0

Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 7 22 3.1 0

Billy Merritt, Rivercrest 3 21 7.0 1

Andy Kirk, North Lamar 7 21 3.0 0

PASSING

NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD

Quay Scales, Clarksville 10 29 2 235 3

Devon Womack, Rivercrest 4 6 0 108 1

Connor Sessums, Prairiland 6 13 0 84 0

Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 5 5 0 71 0

Levi Weems, Chisum 1 7 2 46 0

Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 1 1 0 27 1

Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 1 4 0 13 0

Luke Hohenberger, Paris 1 6 0 11 0

RECEIVING

NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD

Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 5 107 21.4 1

R.J. Owens, Clarksville 5 105 21.0 1

Will Grider, Rivercrest 2 64 32.0 1

Rylan Boutwell, Chisum 1 46 46.0 0

Bradyn English, Rivercrest 1 45 45.0 0

Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 2 34 17.0 0

Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 2 30 15.0 0

Chris Michael, Prairiland 2 27 13.5 0

Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 2 23 11.5 0

Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 1 20 20.0 0

Michael Moore, Clarksville 2 18 9.0 1

Trent Smith, North Lamar 1 13 13.0 0

Keaton Thompson, Honey Grove 1 12 12.0 0

Trae Johnson, Paris 1 11 11.0 0

SCORING

NAME, SCHOOL PTS

Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 24

Quay Scales, Clarksville 18

Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 18

Collin McGuire, Cooper 18

Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 18

TACKLES

NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT

Dykalen Douglas, Paris 11 6 17

Tre McCarty, Paris 11 5 16

Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 5 10 15

Jameon Mitchell, Paris 6 5 11

Noah Mayo, Prairiland 9 1 10

Lain Atwood, Paris 5 5 10

Devon Womack, Rivercrest 1 9 10

Ethan Ellis, Prairiland 5 4 9

Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 2 7 9

Karson Damron, Rivercrest 1 8 9

Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 0 9 9

Landen Houchins, Cooper 7 1 8

Cason Crump, Prairiland 4 4 8

Jalen Gray, Paris 4 4 8

Colby Connelly, Honey Grove 3 5 8

Attlee Roberts, Rivercrest 3 5 8

Zyrius Walters, Paris 3 5 8

Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 2 6 8

Alexis Barreintos, Rivercrest 1 7 8

Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest 6 1 7

Tristin Weathers, Cooper 6 1 7

Robert Breeden, Cooper 5 2 7

K.D. Washington, Paris 5 2 7

Quin Dangerfield, Paris 4 3 7

Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 4 3 7

Satchel Swain, Paris 4 3 7

Bradyn English, Rivercrest 2 5 7

Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 1 6 7

Colton Ingram, Cooper 6 0 6

Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 4 2 6

Denver Hilliard, Cooper 4 2 6

Brody Moyer, Rivercrest 3 3 6

Gavin Watts, Prairiland 3 3 6

Roberto Vasquez, Honey Grove 2 4 6

Brock Braley, Honey Grove 1 5 6

Chandler Williams, Honey Grove 1 5 6

Cole Carson, Rivercrest 0 6 6

INTERCEPTIONS

NAME, SCHOOL NO TD

Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest 1 0

Jameon Mitchell, Paris 1 0

Ty Spencer, Rivercrest 1 0

* - incomplete

