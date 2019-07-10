TEXARKANA — Greatness comes in packages both big and small, and for the Paris All-Stars, a local 9U dixie baseball team, greatness is what carried the team through its state tournament run in Texarkana. The Paris All-Stars won four of its six games, and finished as state tournament champion runners up, which clinched a trip to Brookhaven, Mississippi next week for the Dixie Invitational Youth World Series. Not only is the world series trip momentous, but also historic as the All-Stars became the first-ever 9U baseball team from Paris to qualify for the world series.
“Despite the odds being against us between being the visitor team all six games and the only team to play back-to-back, the kids showed heart, determination and the will to win,” Paris All-Stars’ head baseball coach Troy Scholl said of his team’s impressive run.
The All Stars played six games starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon with the first game being a matchup against Hudson. All games were played in Texarkana at Spring League Park, and there were nine teams in the tournament: Paris, Hudson, Bullard, Splendora, Hallsville, Texarkana, Pottsboro, Corsicana and EMC.
In the first game against Hudson, Paris won 10-3. In this game, Ky Fortner and Luke Nutt led the charge. Both players were strong at the plate and on the mound for Paris. The duo combined to pitch the entire game. Fortner pitched 3 innings with 1 hit, 1 run and 3 strikeouts, while Nutt threw 2 innings without allowing a single hit or run. Gunner Termin also had an impact at the plate with 2 hits and a walk drawn.
The next game the All-Stars competed in was at 9 a.m. Sunday against Bullard, which resulted in a 9-5 Paris win. In crunch time of this game, Ryder Moree came up big with a well-executed bunt that plated two critical runs for the All-Stars, which led to a 7-run outburst for Paris. Kai Furtch added a triple in the frame, while Logan Scholl had a double.
The All-Stars were slated to play Splendora at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, but rainy weather postponed the game to 11 a.m. Monday, where the All-Stars were not slowed down at all, winning 12-3. The bats were hot all around, and Kallon Callaghan got things started with a single. He then stole second base, swiped third and Logan Scholl plated him with an RBI single. Avery Curtis contributed in a big way, too, scoring twice, and driving in another with an RBI single. Noah Williams pitched in relief and allowed just 1 hit, no runs and struck out 4 batters.
Paris played its next game at 1 p.m. Monday and suffered its first loss, a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bullard. The All-Stars made several quality defensive plays, highlighted by Moree’s throw from second to home to catcher Aiden Curtis that kept a run off the board, and Curtis was great behind the plate protecting any passed balls from getting by. In the loss, Pierce Keenum hit a double to right field and had a quality outing on the mound. Scholl said he showed great patience and poise at the plate, forcing pitchers to a 3-2 count several times.
However, the All-Stars regrouped in their next game at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, where they avenged the loss to Bullard with a thrilling 3-2 victory. Paris jumped ahead to an early 3-0 lead, and did not need any more offense to secure the win. In this game, Paris’ defense was sharp. Bullard was down by 1 run late and had runners on second and third. The next Bullard hitter cracked a deep pop fly to left field, but Furtch was there to make the grab and immediately threw to home as the Bullard runner at third tried to tag up and score. However, Aiden Curtis was there to tag him out at home plate and preserve the lead. Logan Scholl pitched the final inning of relief with runners on second and third and no outs. The young pitcher dug deep and struck out the next three batters he faced on just 11 pitches to end the game and clinch Paris’ ticket to the world series.
The All-Stars advanced to the championship game against Hudson. However, Paris fell in a close 4-2 game. Logan Scholl was driven home on an RBI infield single from Noah Williams, and the other Paris run came from an RBI hit from Furtch that plated Aiden Curtis, who pitched well in the game along with Williams.
Both Hudson and Paris advanced to Dixie Invitational Youth World Series, which features teams in 6U, 7U, 9U and 11U from Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The world series tournament will take place in Brookhaven, Mississippi at Lincoln Civic Center Baseball Complex.
Qualifying teams will report on July 17 and play games July 18 through July 21, with a full bracket and game schedule to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.