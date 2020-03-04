The Paris Ladycats soccer team avenged a 4-2 loss to the crosstown rival North Lamar Tuesday, winning 3-1.
The goals for Paris came from Yulianna Medina, Ashley McGuire and Eva Vogt. For the Pantherettes, Colleen Dawson scored the lone goal.
Paris improved to 3-3 in district play, while North Lamar moved to 5-1.
“We played amazing all the way to the finish,” Paris head coach Haley Jetton said. “I couldn’t be prouder of my girls.”
