For roughly 30 years, Bruce Williams has covered sports in the Red River Valley, most often for his alma mater Clarksville Tigers. But the end of the Tigers’ basketball season marked the end of an era, as Williams decided that this year would be his last covering local athletics.
Williams first began covering sports for The Clarksville Times after seeing an advertisement in the paper seeking a freelance reporter to cover the local sports teams.
“I figured, ‘I’m a big sports fan, I go to a lot of the games, this seems like something I could do,’” Williams said. “Plus I was a journalism major in college.”
A couple years after that, he said, Williams began submitting his stories to The Paris News as well.
“The people at The Paris News at the time talked to the people over at Clarksville, and wanted to know who was taking care of Clarksville sports, and they just wanted to see about running my stuff over there too,” Williams said.
Williams didn’t initially expect to spend too long writing for the local papers, but he also wasn’t expecting to fall into it as completely as he did.
“I thought it’d last for awhile, and then I’d move on and do something else, but I ended up staying with it,” he said. “I loved it so much, and it certainly wasn’t about the money.”
To call Williams dedicated would be the understatement of the century. In the approximately 30 years he covered the Tigers, he barely missed any of the team’s basketball games, and even fewer football games, he said.
“I’ve hardly missed any games in all these years,” he said. “We’ve been to eight state tournament appearances, and I’ve been at every one of them. I missed a few more basketball games than football games but the percentage is probably about the same, just because there are more of them.”
Covering sports has afforded Williams many unique experiences over the years. He’s had the opportunity to cover many future stars, such as Shaquille O’Neal and Jamal Mashburn, and has even met several notable non-sports people. During one state playoff run, Williams quite literally bumped into Gov. George W. Bush without realizing it was him at first.
He was there for all the exhilarating highs — such as the three state titles the basketball team won in 1995, 1998 and 2012 — and the heartbreaking lows.
“That first state championship run was really, really special,” Williams said. “I remember going into the second game, Madisonville had a player who was about 6”9, and most people didn’t think we stood a chance against them. … We ended up smoking them; it wasn’t even close.”
Though Madisonville was the heavy favorite and had such a daunting post player, the Blue Tigers ended up winning the title game easily, 87-69.
One heartbreaker that stands out in Williams’ mind is the last game he covered, a nail-biting defeat at the hands of Martin’s Mill. The result was hard to swallow, not just because he knew it was the last time he’d cover the Tigers, but because he felt like poor officiating played a big part in costing Clarksville the game.
By far, he said, the most rewarding part of the job has been working with the student athletes, and seeing the impact he’s had on them.
“When I posted on Facebook (about retiring), so many players that I’d coached over the years started sending me messages,” Williams said. “Some even came by the house and said, ‘You may not know it, but what you did covering us, we paid attention, it meant a lot to us and we appreciate it.
“That’s satisfaction. I always wanted to do this for them, so they could get the recognition I thought they deserved.”
In addition to being the veritable voice of Tigers basketball and football, Williams has long been a part of Clarksville ISD in other ways as well. For about 25 years, he served as a special education teacher and student transition coordinator for a coalition of Red River County school districts, a position he only recently retired from as well.
“Basically, I assisted students under the special ed umbrella, and assisted them with and assisted them with plans for after graduation and things they could do while they were in school to work towards that,” he said.
He’s also helped coach the Special Olympics team, a role he continues to take joy in.
Williams said he decided to retire to travel and spend more time with family.
“No one is promised tomorrow, so I want to enjoy this time while I still can,” he said. “But it’s been a joy and a pleasure to cover Clarksville sports over the years.”
