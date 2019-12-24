The Red River County teams of Clarksville and Detroit were well represented when the District 10-2A, Division II All-District football roster was recently chosen and released by the league coaches. In the 2019 season, during which both squads reached post season play, both teams either own or share four superlative honors.
Clarksville senior quarterback Quay Scales, and Detroit senior running back Joel Hinson, were named Co-Offensive MVPs in the district. Detroit linebacker, Claude Scales, a sophomore, was Co-Defensive MVP along with Evan Williams, a James Bowie senior. Blue Tigers lineman Brian Chavez, a senior, was the choice for Special Teams of the Year, and Scales’ brother Cloedus, a freshman, was named Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Clarksville junior Ronomeke Rodriguez, was selected Defensive Newcomer of the Year, while Tigers senior Michael Moore was the choice for Utility Player of the Year. The Detroit coaching staff was selected as Co-Coaching Staff of the Year along with the district champion Mount Enterprise Wildcats staff. Kendre Miller, of Mount Enterprise was the overall District MVP.
Several athletes from Red River County were named to the first team All-District offense. Clarksville senior Neo Scales was picked at tight end. Also named to the first team offense was Tigers wide receivers Tra’Derrian Rose, a senior, and junior receiver R.J. Owens. Tigers making the second team offense include sophomore wide receiver Amarion Black and junior offensive lineman Ardadrian Gray.
The Detroit list of players making the first team includes; senior wide receiver Hunter Crutchfield, and Eagles senior lineman Kyler Scott. Detroit picks for the second team offense were; junior running back Lawton Buchanan, senior wide receiver Kody Golightly and Eagles senior lineman Adam Beam.
Chosen to the first team defense for the Blue Tigers were Gray at inside linebacker, Black at outside linebacker, and Rose at corner back. The Clarksville player making the second team defense was Tylik Williams, a junior defensive tackle.
For Detroit, Buchanan was a first team defensive pick at inside linebacker, and Golightly was a chosen for his play as an outside linebacker. Crutchfield made the first team at cornerback.
Eagle players who were selected to the second team defense were; Eric Williams, a senior tackle, as well as senior Cody McCoin, at end. Terrance Brown, a senior, was chosen at the corner back position and Eric Minter, a senior, made the second group at safety.
Chase Barton, a Clarksville senior lineman, and Ty Scales a Clarksville junior were among the players named to the honorable mention roster.
Mount Enterprise and Detroit ended the league race with 4-1 district records. Mount Enterprise, who only lost to Clarksville during league competition, was awarded the top playoff seed from the district after beating Detroit by two points.
The Eagles moved into post season play as the second seed from District 10, while James Bowie was awarded the third seed due to ending the run in a tie with the Blue Tigers, whom they defeated in distict play.
Both teams advanced with 3-2 league marks with Clarksville receiving the fourth seed from the district. The Blue Tigers were the pre-season district favorite after winning the league title one season ago. None of the teams from the district advanced past the second round. The remaining teams in the district were Maud and Overton.
