Cody Ausmus was dominant on the pitcher’s mound for the North Lamar Panthers on Friday, tossing a complete game shutout against the Leonard Tigers, en route to a 3-0 victory.
In six innings, Ausmus allowed just two hits and walked only one batter, while striking out 10.
The game was a pticher’s duel, however, as the Tigers also found success on the mound. Two Leonard pitchers combined to allow just four hits, though they walked six North Lamar batters.
North Lamar first got on the scoreboard in the second inning, when Connor Watson hit a fly-ball to center field, to bring home Seth Parker, who reached third in the previous at-bat with a triple.
The Panthers added to their lead in the very next inning, again thanks to a fly out. This time, it was Luke Parsons who was able to allow Chance Thornton to score.
North Lamar scored the third run of the game in the fifth inning, when Parsons hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Andy Kirk. Kirk had been put in as a pinch runner for Reese Mobley, who had reached on a double earlier in the inning. Kirk was able to move over to third on a passed ball during Parsons’ at-bat.
Parker led the team with two hits and a run. Mobley and Thornton also contributed hits, and Thornton scored the other earned run. Parsons had two RBIs.
The team demonstrated a strong awareness of the strike zone, as Trent Nickerson, Thornton, Cade Conway, Trent Smith, Mobley and Jaxon Noble all drew walks during the game.
The Panthers will next be in action Tuesday at home against Caddo Mills.
