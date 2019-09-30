HONEY GROVE — There was a lot at stake when the Honey Grove Warriors hosted the Clarksville Blue Tigers on homecoming night, but no one expected the result of the highly anticipated game between the two teams. Honey Grove was out to keep its perfect season record intact, while Clarksville needed to rebound from their 55-8 home pounding by Chisum last week. The Warriors shut the door early on any question as far as whether or not head coach Glen Schulke’s team would stop their winning ways, as the host team erupted for 40 points in the first quarter, then cruised to an astonishing 76-6 victory to improve to a perfect 5-0 at the halfway point of the season.
The Blue Tigers, now 2-3, had opened the year with a 2-1 mark, but during the disastrous opening period in Honey Grove for new Clarksville head coach, Derek Schlieve’s team, three intercepted Quay Scales passes, and an unstoppable Warrior rushing attack kept the Tigers from ever really being in the ballgame. It must be pointed out that two of the intercepted passes resulted after the attempts were tipped by Clarksville receivers.
For Honey Grove, two of the interceptions were recorded by starting quarterback-defensive back Hayden Stroud, with one resulting in a 39-yard score with 7:48 left in the first quarter. That tally put the Warriors up 24-0, and Honey Grove never looked back. The quarterback also added a 1-yard scoring run in the frame.
The advantage moved to 32-0 when Warriors running back Trel Pruitt scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run at the 2:44 mark, and with 32 seconds still remaining in the quarter, Stroud scored from a yard out once again. Honey Grove was true with all four two-point conversion attempts in the period.
The Warriors compiled an 11.9-yard average per carry during the four quarters of action. Honey Grove gained 443 yards on the ground, meanwhile the Tigers were limited to just 205 yards of total offense, and committed four turnovers in the contest.
The Warriors built the 40-0 advantage before the Tigers finally got on the scoreboard when Scales connected with Clarksville junior receiver R.J. Owens on a 25-yard scoring strike on Clarksville’s opening drive of the second, pulling the Tigers to within 40-6. However, that would end scoring for the Blue Tigers on the night. The Honey Grove lead was 56-6 at the half, and Honey Grove carried an overpowering 70-6 margin into the final quarter, after Keaton Thomas recorded the second interception return of the night, then scored from 20 yards out with 8:02 left in the final frame.
The Blue Tigers have been outscored 131-14 in their last two ball games. Clarksville, the District 10-2A, pre-district favorite, has a bye on Friday, before opening district play at Maud on Friday, Oct. 11. Honey Grove looks to remain unbeaten and will play again at Cumby at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 0 6 0 0 6
Honey Grove: 40 16 14 6 76
Clarksville total yards: 205
Honey Grove total yards: 443
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 13-for-26, 201
Honey Grove passing leaders: H. Stroud, 1-for-1, 7 yards
Clarksville rushing leaders: Q. Scales, 9-5; T. Rose, 1-4
Honey Grove rushing leaders: T. Pruitt, 10-117; H. Stroud, 6-84; J. Caffee, 5-70; A. Campbell, 4-66; K. Thompson, 3-55; B. Patrick, 6-47; K. Campbell, 1-11; K. Bass, 1-8
Clarksville receiving leaders: T. Rose, 6-79; M. Moore, 2-43; R. Owens, 1-25; B. Titus, 1-18; N. Scales, 1-17; O. Woodberry, 1-12; A. Black, 1-7
Honey Grove receiving leaders: T. Pruitt, 1-7
