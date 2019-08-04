Legend of the college football coaching world and Lamar County, Gene Stallings, will deliver a motivational speech to local varsity athletes and coaches at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 16 at First Christian Church in Paris.
Renowned Channel 8 news anchor Dale Hansen of Dallas delivered the speech last year, and Stallings opened for him.
Each athlete and coach will receive a bracelet saying either, “Be Kind,” or “Make a Difference.”
First Christian Church, which is located at 780 20th NE St., said it is committed to bring an outstanding motivational speaker for athletes to hear at the beginning of each school year.
Schools in and in surrounding areas are encouraged to attend the event.
For any questions or for information, call Outreach Chairman Ronnie Nutt at 903-249-3676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.