The Chisum Mustangs basketball team played in its second district game of the season, this time at home against Commerce.
The Mustangs throttled Cooper in their first district game, but fell hard at home to the defending district champions by a final score of 65-18.
The Tigers jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter before Chisum was able to get on the board with a deep 3-pointer from sophomore guard Keaston Lawrence with 15 seconds left.
Commerce opened the second quarter with a layup, which junior Levi Weems countered with a lay in of his own with 6:54 left in the second to make it 14-5. Commerce extended its lead to 22-6 on an 8-0 run, but senior post Trenton Tyler scored inside with 3:27 to go to make it 22-8. The Tigers got a bucket, but Todd had a layup go in with 2:18 left to cut the deficit to 24-10. Lawrence swished another 3-pointer with 1:17 left in the quarter to follow a 4-0 spurt from Commerce to put the score at 28-13, but another 4-0 Commerce run gave the visitors a 32-13 lead at the half.
Commerce opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run to stretch the advantage to 42-15, where Chisum called timeout with 4:24 left in the third.
Lawrence scored a team-high 7 points in the loss to lead Chisum, while Tyler added 6 points. Weems and Todd each finished with 2 points, while senior post Gideon Newman scored 1 point.
The Mustangs look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Chapel Hill.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Commerce: 12 20 22 11 65
Chisum: 3 10 3 2 18
Commerce stats unavailable
Chisum scorers: K. Lawrence, 7; T. Tyler, 6; H. Todd, 2; L. Weems, 2: G. Newman, 1
Chisum FGM: T. Tyler, 3; K. Lawrence, 2; H. Todd, 1; L. Weems, 1
Chisum 3PFGM: K. Lawrence, 2
Chisum FT: 2-for-4; G. Newman, 1-2; K. Lawrence, 1-2
