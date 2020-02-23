The North Lamar Pantherettes peppered the crosstown rival Paris Ladycats with shots on goal when the two teams squared off Friday night. And though it took some time, those shots eventually began finding their way into the back of the net with consistency, as the Pantherettes won 4-2 behind a big second half.
From the outset, North Lamar controlled possession, taking multiple shots in the opening minutes that sailed high or wide of the goal. Several more shots were on target, but were stopped by strong play from Ladycats senior goalie Grace Woodby.
Despite the Pantherettes being the more aggressive team and controlling possession early, it was Paris that drew first blood, as sophomore Ashley McGuire scored the first goal of the game roughly 15 minutes into the first half after breaking through the North Lamar defense and driving to the goal.
After the opening goal, North Lamar went back on the offensive, with juniors Ashley Trenchard and Makayla Winton, and senior Jaycie Proctor all getting good looks at the goal. Roughly halfway through the half, Winton attempted a header that sailed mere inches over the top crossbar of the Paris goal. Minutes later, the North Lamar faithful let out a disappointed sigh as Trenchard took a shot that seemed to be on the mark but was just barely wide of the net.
With just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half, solid passing between McGuire and sophomore teammate Macey McAmis led to another Ladycat goal by McGuire, putting Paris up 2-0.
With roughly four and a half minutes left in the first half, North Lamar got on the scoreboard after a goal by senior forward Macie Pointer from roughly 15 yards out.
The second half was a different story, and North Lamar’s repeated barrage on the goal began to pay off more.
“We never lost focus in our gameplan and what we were doing,” North Lamar head coach Michael Pointer said. “We possessed the ball in the second half the same way we did in the first half. We were able to find the spots on the field that were open and it started to pay off for us.”
Twice in the opening minutes of the second act, North Lamar sophomore Emeri Watson had breakaway drives that came up just short, once when the Paris defense was able to get a timely strip of the ball, and once by a stop by Woodby.
Roughly 11 minutes into the half, Winton knotted the score at 2-2 when she scored from point-blank range off a corner kick.
North Lamar kept up the attack, as the ball stayed deep in Paris’ territory for long stretches of time.
With just under 15 minutes to go, Trenchard gave the Pantherettes their first lead of the night after receiving a pass from senior Jerika Johnson.
Then, with just over three minutes left in the half, Trenchard put the game away with another goal from close range, stretching the Pantherettes’ lead to 4-2.
“Ashley is a great player and a great athlete and she wants to win as much as anyone I’ve ever seen,” Pointer said. “She definitely deserves what she gets.”
With the win, North Lamar moves to 4-0 in district play, while the Ladycats fall to 2-2. Paris will next take the field Friday at Pleasant Grove, while North Lamar will next be in action at home against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
