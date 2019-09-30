PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland Patriots welcomed the Cooper Bulldogs to Patriot Stadium to open up district play for both teams.
Prairiland and Cooper went back and forth, matching each other in scores and turnovers in an exciting and competitive game. However, the Bulldogs used a goal line stand, stopping the Patriots two yards short of the end zone to hold on for a 26-21 victory.
Prairiland opened the game’s scoring as senior quarterback Connor Sessums found sophomore running back Landry Morrison open in the flat for a screen pass to put the home team up 7-6. However, Bulldogs junior quarterback Jaxson McGuire led his team down the field and scored on a short run, but the two-point conversion to cut it to 7-6.
Cooper took advantage of a fumble on the ensuing kickoff as Collin McGuire found the end zone on the ground to give the road team a 13-7 lead after the PAT.
Sessums led a drive and found Brooks Morrison on another catach-and-run score. Cooper followed up with a 62-yard trick-play pass from Tristen Weathers to Jayden Limbaugh to make it 20-14. Cooper forced a turnover and scored quickly to end the half up 26-14.
Sessums led another Patriots drive and scored on a short rushing touchdown to trim the deficit to 26-21, which held up late into the fourth quarter.
The Prairiland defense did its part shutting out Cooper in the second half, and the Patriots had a chance late inside the 10 yard line, but on a 4th-and-goal play, Sessums tried to scramble for the game-winning touchdown, but was met by a host of Cooper defenders, stopping him 2 yards short of the goal line for the Bulldogs’ win.
The Bulldogs look to continue the winning trend at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Chisum for homecoming night, while the Patriots look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leonard.
Q1Q2Q3Q4F
Cooper:13130026
Prairiland:777021
Cooper total yards: 322
Prairiland total yards: 256
Cooper passing leaders: J. Limbaugh, 1-for-1, 62 yards
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 23-for-32, 246 yards
Cooper rushing leaders: C. McGuire, 7-135
Prairiland rushing leaders: L. Morrison, 5-6; C. Sessums, 9-3; G. Watts, 3-1
Cooper receiving leaders: T. Weathers, 1-62
Prairiland receiving leaders: L. Morrison, 6-83; B. Galloway, 5-71; B. Morrison, 9-69; E. Rolen, 2-15; C. Michael, 1-8
