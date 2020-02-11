DALLAS — Late last September, the Texas Rangers said goodbye to Globe Life Park. It was the place they had called home for 26 seasons. On Sunday, it became the home of a new franchise as over 17,000 fans watched the debut of the Dallas Renegades. The Renegades, part of an eight team league known as the XFL, played their first game ever against the St. Louis Battlehawks.
As fans tried to understand the new rules and keep up with the frantic pace, they were treated to a good game despite Dallas losing 15-9. Thought to be one of the higher scoring games of the weekend, Dallas and St. Louis struggled offensively as the defense for both teams played well early.
There were five minutes gone in the second quarter before either team put points on the board. At the 9:41 mark of the second quarter, Dallas kicker Austin MacGinnis hit a 32-yard field goal for the first points in Renegades history.
“Just overall they were pretty solid in communication and everting,” head coach Bob Stoops said after the game about his defense. “I still feel that we were a little rough tackling and being physical. We allowed too many rushing yards and allowed them to mush us a little bit too much there. It’s kind of hard. You only have a 52-man roster and you can only go live so much.”
Dallas gave up 191 yards on the ground with 77 of them coming off the legs of the Battlehawks quarterback, Jordan Ta’amu.
“It was definitely exciting to go out there and play with live bullets coming at you,” Ta’amu said after the game. “One of my strengths is being able to use my legs when there is nothing down field. That opens up our offense a lot.”
As good as Ta’amu was on the ground, it was his teammate, running back Keith Ford, who got the first and only rushing touchdown for the Battlehawks. Ford scored from 16 yards out with 1:26 to play in the half. With the XFL rules, St. Louis went for two from the 5 yard line but were unsuccessful.
With starting quarterback Landry Jones out of the game, backup quarterback Phillip Nelson marched his team down the field to kick a field goal right before half to tie the game.
The second half was much of the same as both teams wouldn’t give up much on the defensive side of the ball. The only touchdown in the second half came off a pass from Ta’amu to Alonzo Russell. This 9-yard pass was preceded by a 37-yard run from Ta’amu on a third down and seven play near midfield. The only other points of the half came on a couple of field goals; one from each team.
Dallas had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the final minute but an errant pass from Nelson landed in the arms of a St. Louis defender and ended any comeback opportunity.
Dallas will be on the road Sunday as they play the LA Wildcats.
