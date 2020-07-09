As schools prepare for the upcoming academic year, a pressing question facing them all is how to handle athletics amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. For the Paris Junior College Dragons, the answer will be to delay some sports.
PJC President Pam Anglin said the school has elected to cancel baseball and softball for the fall. The main season for baseball and softball is in the spring semester; fall is for scrimmages only. The basketball season will be considerably pushed back, with conference games not starting until Jan. 6.
Determinations have not been made regarding other sports, including soccer, Anglin added. Anglin said the situation is in flux and several factors could change, including whether or not the school has athletics at all in the coming fall semester.
“We are reviewing all protocols that we would have to be able to put in place to keep students and employees safe,” she said. “As you can imagine, requirements and protocols take up multiple pages of paper and a formal very developed plan will be put in place if we decide to move forward with athletics this year.”
Anglin said that the Board of Regents will differentiate protocols for each sport depending on how the sport is played.
Details are sparse, as Anglin said the school is still working to develop a series of protocols and guidelines for the coming semester, though a more concrete idea of the future might soon be set.
In late June, the National Junior College Athletic Association, of which PJC is a member, released a statement that the conference will proceed with fall championship sports beginning practice and competition as planned. The start date for practice will be Aug. 1, and the first competition date will be Aug. 20 for cross country, football, the half marathon, soccer, Division III tennis and court volleyball.
