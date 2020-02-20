PITTSBURG — The Rivercrest Lady Rebels clawed their way into the playoffs with a fourth-place finish in District 15-2A. Coach Justin Milton’s team had conquered lots of adversity this year and were glad to represent Rivercrest in the bi-district round against the No. 23 Hawkins Lady Hawks (28-1). But that would be the end of the journey as the Lady Hawks claimed a 73-38 win Tuesday night.
“This team has overcome many obstacles this season and continually rose to the challenge day in and day out,” Milton said.
The first few minutes seemed hopeful for the Lady Rebs as they broke Hawkins’ full-court press, and Madi Lichtenwalter had the hot hand. The lead changed several times and then, as good teams tend to do, the Lady Hawks capitalized on a few turnovers and it was an 18-point game within a matter of minutes.
Lexi Rushing battled hard under the goal and added a score as Lichtenwalter got into a 3-point war with Lady Hawk Tenley Conde. Ashlin Johnson tacked on a trey as Farah Savage tried to contain the fast point-guard, Lynli Dacus. Rivercrest finished the first quarter down 14-21.
The second stanza showed just how much depth and talent Hawkins touted. Their sticky press began wearing down the Lady Rebels, and costly turnovers were converted into easy lay-ups. The Lady Hawks outscored the Lady Rebels 20-5 to end the half with Rivercrest trailing 19-41.
The second half found the Lady Rebels out of rhythm and struggling to score. Lichtenwalter added another 3 while Rushing drove the lane for a lay-up. Freshmen Avery Martin and Logan Huddleston worked to execute the game plan — big-time experience for both girls who have stepped up to play varsity this year.
The four seniors led the team in scoring with Lichtenwalter pouring in 19 points — including five 3-pointers — and grabbing five rebounds. Savage, Rushing and Johnson each added 6 points to the tally while combining for 16 rebounds. Sophomore Caylin Williams added a free throw and played tough defense — nabbing three rebounds and two steals. In the end, the Lady Hawks were victorious 73-38.
“This season has been one that was trying in many areas as a coach, yet in the end it was rewarding. Each season isn’t about a single person, it’s about a team,” Milton said. “We had three season-ending injuries before our first game; we had some girls dismissed from the team, lost several heartbreakers to teams that were picked to blow us out, and the list goes on and on. Excuses, pity and giving up are not traits of winners.
“These young ladies are winners — I don’t need a stat book or a scoreboard to tell me that.”
