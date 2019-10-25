Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 8. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.
TEAM OFFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Detroit 7 2,712 609 3,321 474.4
Rivercrest 7 1,926 993 2,919 417
Hugo 7 1,835 878 2,713 387.6
Paris 8 2,394 576 2,970 371.3
Honey Grove 8 2,671 292 2,963 370.4
Clarksville 7 561 1,874 2,435 347.9
Chisum 8 2,189 302 2,491 311.4
Cooper 8 2,099 352 2,451 306.4
Prairiland 7 707 1,129 1,836 262.3
North Lamar 8 1,524 289 1,813 226.6
TEAM DEFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Honey Grove 8 853 476 1,329 166.1
Rivercrest 7 1,287 365 1,652 236
Detroit* 7 n/a n/a 1,108 277
Paris 8 1,743 929 2,672 334
North Lamar* 8 1,366 548 2,041 340.2
Prairiland 7 1,683 919 2,602 371.7
Clarksville 7 1,807 813 2,620 374.3
Chisum* 8 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Cooper* 8 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Hugo* 7 n/a n/a n/a n/a
RUSHING
NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD
Joel Hinson, Detroit 135 1,785 13.2 14
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 134 1,128 8.4 21
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 110 1,032 9.4 16
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 111 974 8.8 16
Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 122 779 6.4 5
William King III, Hugo 85 736 8.7 8
Hayden Todd, Chisum 113 641 5.7 2
Collin McGuire, Cooper 39 586 15.0 9
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 62 555 9.0 7
Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 47 547 11.6 8
Do’rian Williams, Paris 64 545 8.5 4
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 77 473 6.1 11
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 54 467 8.6 4
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 46 461 10.0 5
Kameron Cook, Hugo 41 457 11.1 4
Andy Kirk, North Lamar 98 432 4.4 2
Quay Scales, Clarksville 78 385 4.9 8
Espn Blyton, Chisum 36 362 10.1 5
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 87 317 3.6 5
Trent Smith, North Lamar 46 313 6.8 2
K.D. Washington, Paris 57 330 5.8 4
Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 73 288 3.9 0
Will Grider, Rivercrest 38 285 7.5 4
Landry Morrison, Prairiland 71 256 3.6 3
PASSING
NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD
Quay Scales, Clarksville 76 149 7 1,636 13
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 98 151 4 1,129 8
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 47 83 0 993 10
William King III, Hugo 49 94 7 864 10
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 41 67 8 609 7
Luke Hohenberger, Paris 19 49 1 553 4
RECEIVING
NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD
R.J. Owens, Clarksville 30 702 23.4 9
Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 25 492 19.7 3
Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest 14 359 25.6 4
Hunter Crutchfield, Detroit 17 313 18.4 5
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 24 311 13.0 2
Amarion Black, Clarksville 18 304 16.9 2
Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 25 270 10.8 3
Will Grider, Rivercrest 7 252 36.0 3
Eli Rolen, Prairiland 12 222 18.5 3
Kaleb Sheaffer, Hugo 10 219 21.9 4
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 11 218 19.8 1
Kris Akins Jr., Hugo 6 196 32.7 4
Michael Moore, Clarksville 16 195 12.1 3
Chris Michael, Prairiland 11 160 14.5 0
Kody Golightly, Detroit 10 152 15.2 1
Tashaun Richardson, Hugo 10 143 14.3 1
K. D. Washington, Paris 5 139 27.8 1
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 2 136 63.0 2
Jaelyn Lee, Paris 4 136 34.0 1
SCORING
NAME, SCHOOL PTS
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 156
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 138
Quay Scales, Clarksville 126
William King III, Hugo 108
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 102
Joel Hinson, Detroit 90
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 78
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 78
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 66
TACKLES
NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT
Dykalen Douglas, Paris 52 45 97
Claude Scales, Detroit 53 40 93
Quin Dangerfield, Paris 44 36 80
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 32 45 77
Ethan Allison, North Lamar 44 28 72
Tre McCarty, Paris 40 32 72
Cade Gordon, Prairiland 52 19 71
Lain Atwood, Paris 38 29 67
Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 4 62 66
Jaydon Hay, North Lamar 45 18 63
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 21 42 63
Robert Breeden, Cooper 47 6 53
Satchel Swain, Paris 25 27 52
Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 16 36 52
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 40 11 51
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 26 25 51
Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 10 41 51
Noah Mayo, Prairiland 35 15 50
Lincoln Smith, Prairiland 31 18 49
Brock Braley, Honey Grove 6 35 41
Chase Morales, Cooper 37 2 39
Cole Carson, Rivercrest 11 28 39
Chandler Williams, Honey Grove 9 30 39
Braydan Nichols, Prairiland 26 12 38
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 17 21 38
Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 30 7 37
Lawton Buchanan, Detroit 18 19 37
Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 11 26 37
INTERCEPTIONS
NAME, SCHOOL NO TD
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 6 1
Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest 4 0
* - incomplete
