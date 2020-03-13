The coronavirus pandemic has halted several sports leagues across the globe, including the NBA, NHL and NCAA. Now, the virus is affecting high school athletics as well.
On Thursday, Texas UIL suspended the state basketball tournament indefinitely in response to the outbreak.
The decision came shortly before the state playoff games were scheduled to start. Initially, UIL had ruled to play the games but limit access to fans.
The Dallas Morning News reports that UIL deputy executive Jamey Harrison said there is no guarantee the tournament will be completed.
