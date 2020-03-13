The Paris Wildcats baseball team lost a high-scoring game Thursday against the White Oak Roughnecks, falling behind early and ultimately falling 10-6 in five innings.
After two innings, White Oak had built up a 6-0 lead, thanks in part to strong hitting in a five-run second inning.
Paris answered right back in the top of the third.
Saxon Swain got the scoring started in the inning, driving in Adam Clement and Corbin Martin with a double. The next run came in the next at-bat, when Trace McNeal singled a line drive to center field, scoring Carson Powell.
Swain then scored from third base thanks to a wild pitch by White Oak, followed by a Joey Allen single which moved McNeal to third.
And McNeal scored when Parker Benson grounded out to the second baseman.
After the big top half of the third, Paris had narrowed the gap all the way to one run, and trailed 6-5. It was as close as they would come, however. White Oak responded in the bottom half of the stanza with another big offensive performance, this time scoring four runs.
White Oak was able to make strong contact in the inning, hitting several pitches into the outfield, and scored another four runs in the inning.
Paris tacked on another run of their own in the top of the fourth, when Josh Willoughby — who reached base earlier in the inning by drawing a walk and then moved to third base after stealing second and advancing to third on a bunt — was brought home thanks to a single by Clement.
Swain batted a perfect 2-2 in the game, driving in two runs and scoring one of his own. McNeal also had an RBI and a run on one hit. Zack Nation, Allen and Beau Brazeal also got hits for Paris.
The Wildcats will next take the field Saturday against an opponent yet to be determined.
