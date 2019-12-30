Collecting 113 tackles during a 10-game regular season is an impressive feat for anyone. For this year’s All-RRV Newcomer of the Year, it was expected. Paris Wildcats sophomore linebacker Dykalen Douglas put in the work to put forth the season he did, and was driven to this point before his first varsity season.
“I played my whole freshman year on the freshman team, and some people got moved up during Paris’ playoff run last year before me, which motivated me to work even harder,” Dykalen said. “I knew I needed to work hard to get there, and eventually I got there.”
Although he was playing in his first varsity season as a sophomore, Dykalen was confident in his locker room presence due to what he was able to prove over the course of the season.
“I think I became a leader through my work ethic,” Dykalen said. “The coaches saw me work hard in the weight room, and my teammates saw me play with emotion and passion on the field.”
To Dykalen’s point, his hard work did not go unnoticed.
“His growth later in the season of understanding the process of preparing was impressive,” Dykalen’s head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “So much goes into playing linebacker with film study, weight room and on the field. He began to understand that those intangibles with his instinct and his physical ability would enhance his game day performance. When you turned on the film, he was always around the ball and has a nose for finding the ball.”
Dykalen was able to adjust the speed and strength of the varsity level of play impressively quick. He took it upon himself to raise his game in order to reach his peak potential this year.
“As the games progressed, I realized that the players on this level were hitting harder, so I knew I had to start hitting harder,” Dykalen said. “I just kept telling myself to keep going and grinding to match their level of play.”
The star sophomore also took advantage of the opportunity to learn from his senior predecessors, which he said helped both elevate his game and provide more fuel to improve.
“I looked up to the older guys on defense and offense, but I felt like a leader on the team since I was able to start the whole year,” Dykalen said. “I picked up everything fast and just pushed myself to play to their level.”
The bigger picture outside of the white lines helped Dykalen stay grounded and realize what he was ultimately playing for along with his brothers and coaches on the field.
“I had a lot of motivation from my mother,” Dykalen said. “She’s been there for me since the beginning, and she always motivates me and keeps me going. I also think about my little sisters and my brothers, too — I just want to make it out for them.”
In addition to that, resiliency is something that resonated with Dykalen — even when the going got tough.
“I learned to be a team and not to hang my head if something bad happens,” Dykalen said. “I know I need to just keep playing, work hard for everything and keep on going.”
One example of that was the Argyle game. Even though Paris fell at home 65-44 to the Eagles, Dykalen’s team-high 16 tackles and high level of energy and physicality he played with helped him continue his tremendous growth during his strong sophomore campaign.
“Even though we lost, I think my best game was against Argyle,” Dykalen said. “The vibe was good, we all had a lot of energy and we already knew what we had to do and what we were up against. We just came together, played hard and I think I did my part. I knew mistakes could cost the game, and I feel like I played a good game.”
Hohenberger and his staff see a great deal of potential with the sophomore linebacker. As long as he stays the course and keeps his fire and drive burning, Hohenberger sees no limit with Dykalen’s potential.
“Paris has a legacy of great linebackers over the past six years,” Hohenberger said. “He can continue that with Lain Atwood, and both of them can take the program to the next level with continued passion for the process of the weight room and offseason. The sky is limit with his instincts and speed. He can win everyday in the classroom and in the weight room.”
And Dykalen is ready to answer the bell as he is already eager to get back to work on the field.
“I’m really anxiously ready for next year — this offseason is going to be so big for me,” Dykalen said. “I’ve already been working hard in the weight room because that loss in the first round really hurt. I don’t want to go through that again.”
