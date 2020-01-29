With the final moments of Prairiland’s game against the Winnsboro Raiders ticking away, senior Connor Sessums dribbled around the three point line, trying to find a way to get a shot off.
Trailing 41-38, he knew he needed a three pointer to stay alive in the game. He found some separation, and fired off a shot in front of his bench right as the buzzer sounded. The ball seemed to hang in the air forever before clanging off the back of the rim.
The Patriots executed the last-second possession about as well as they could have, but ultimately came up just short. It was just one of those games for Prairiland.
Points were hard to come by most of the night for the Patriots, but the team was able to stay competitive throughout with gritty, determined defense, and the Raiders often had trouble scoring themselves.
Prairiland was able to take a slight, 10-7 lead in the first quarter behind an imposing man-to=man defensive scheme.
Despite the defensive tenacity, persistent offensive woes plagued the Patriots. In the second quarter, Prairiland did not score a point for roughly the first five minutes of the quarter, before a three pointer by Sessums. Seconds later, senior Corbin Strain extended the lead with a bucket of his own.
Despite not scoring a second-quarter point until there was just three minutes left in the period, Prairiland went into halftime with a slim, 19-18 lead.
In particular, Prairiland was able to effectively shut down Winnboro’s high-scoring guard Jason DeJong. Dejong was limited to four field goals and four free throws, and was held scoreless in the first quarter.
“(Stopping DeJong) was a big part of our gameplan,” head coach Steven Weddle said. “We had a couple defensive points that I think we executed to perfection, and unfortunately it just came down to some missed shots.”
Prairiland’s offensive struggles continued as the second half started. Once again, the Patriots didn’t score for much of the quarter, and only hit two field goals in the third quarter. The Raiders, on the other hand, were able to capitalize and take a lead.
Several shots were agonizingly close to going in for the Patriots. After the game, Weddle lamented the many missed opportunities and near-makes.
“We had a lot of shots just rim out,” he said.
The Raiders outscored the Patriots by eight in the quarter. They stretched their lead to as much as nine points at one point, and finished the quarter with a seven point advantage.
With the lead ballooning, it looked like Winnsboro might soon put the game out of reach. The Patriots, however, had different plans. The lid that had seemingly been on the hoop in the third quarter was removed, and shots began to fall with much more frequency in the final quarter.
“My guys never quit, never stop fighting,” Weddle said. “I’m so proud of them for the way they were able to keep their composure tonight.”
The fourth quarter began with a three-pointer and free throw from sophomore guard Brooks Morrison, with Sessums and junior Ryan Butler also contributing points to help cut the Raiders’ lead to two with just under four minutes in the game.
Then, with roughly two and a half minutes left in the game, good ball movement by the Patriots led to junior Blake Ballard catching the ball in the corner with no one from Winnsboro near him, and he drilled the three to give Prairiland a one point lead late in the game.
When the ball swished through the net, Prairiland’s gymnasium exploded in excitement, though the gym quickly quieted back down when the Raiders answered with a three pointer of their own to reclaim a two-point lead.
Not to be denied, Ballard lined up a shot from the same exact spot as before on the Patriots’ next possession, and again drained it to reclaim a one-point lead.
“Blake Ballard has ice in his veins,” Weddle said. “That’s two games this year where he’s hit big shots late to help keep us in it. He’s confident when he shoots.”
With just under a minute left, Winnsboro retook the lead when they scored on a putback off a miss from point blank range, putting them up 39-38.
A foul on junior guard Brylee Galloway gave the Patriots a chance to reclaim the lead with 21 seconds left, but they were unable to capitalize. Then, on the ensuing Raiders possession, the Patriots attempted to intentionally foul their opponents but were unable to lay a foul on them before they scored with mere seconds left, putting them up 41-38 and setting up the last second attempt by Sessums.
With the loss, Weddle said, Prairiland is all but eliminated from playoff contention.
“It breaks my heart because I feel like we can never catch a break in these close games,” the coach said. “But I love them and we’re going to keep working at it. They come to work everyday and can’t get over the hump. It’s my job to get them over the hump and we’ll keep working at it.”
