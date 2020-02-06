Since he was a child, Devon Womack has grown up around the game of football. Over time, the sport became more than a game, and became a passion. Now, after years of excelling at Rivercrest High School, Womack will take his talents to the next level and play collegiately at the University of Southeastern Oklahoma.
Womack began playing football competitively in second grade, but his history with the game goes even deeper, with siblings and family members who played the sport, he’s grown up around football for as long as he can remember, he said.
“I grew up around it, my whole family plays sports,” he said. “They were rough with me growing up, but that just made me better and want to play a physical sport. I just fell in love with it over time.”
The best part of the game, in Womack’s opinion, goes beyond the action on the field. To him, the best part of the game is the camaraderie that forms between teammates.
“The bond with your teammates is really special,” he said. “It’s a bond that you don’t get in a lot of other places.”
Womack considered multiple schools, but ultimately, Southeastern Oklahoma stood out him for that very reason — the teammates he’ll be playing with, and the coaches he’ll be playing for.
“It felt like home,” he said. “They have great coaches. I met some of the players and they all seemed cool, they seemed like they’d be good friends and be people I’d want to hang out with. Just a really nice college.”
Womack is also looking forward to the challenge, he said, as adjusting to the improved speed and size of college competition will be an obstacle he looks forward to facing head-on.
At Rivercrest, Womack’s athleticism and skill allowed him to play a number of positions for the Rebels, including quarterback, running back, middle linebacker and more. At Southeastern Oklahoma, Womack said, he’ll be playing safety and outside linebacker.
“I’m expecting some challenges,” he said. “Going into my first year, I’m going to have to put on some weight, some more muscle, get quicker and stronger, that sort of thing. But I’m really looking forward to it.”
Rivercrest head football coach Lance Connot, said he’s confident Womack will not just do well at the next level, but excel.
“Devon’s the kind of kid that if you point him in the right direction, he’ll do everything that you ask and go above and beyond,” he said. “His work ethic exceeds anything I could ever ask for in a player and on top of that his leadership raises the level of play of everyone around him… His physicality is something you can’t teach and it really sets him apart. He likes contact, he likes to tackle and he doesn’t mind getting hit.”
And though he’s excited to continue his football career at the next level, Womack said he’ll always have a very special place in his heart for Rivercrest.
“I’m going to miss the Friday Night Lights, having the whole town on your back,” he said. “The coaches, the teachers, the community — everybody here has been great and that’s something I’m always going to miss all that, but I’m ready for the next step.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.