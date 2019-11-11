CLARKSVILLE — On senior night at New Century Club Field in Clarksville, the real Clarksville Blue Tigers may have finally stood up in their District 10-2-A Division II finale on Friday night. Facing off against undefeated and district top seed for the playoffs, Mt. Enterprise, head coach Derek Schlieve’s Tigers played dominant on defense and offense en route to an overpowering and surprising 52-24 victory.
However, the Tigers who were the pre-season district favorite, must enter postseason play next week to face off against District 9-2A, Division II champion the Muenster Hornets. The game will take place Thursday in Bells ISD Stadium with a 6 p.m. start time. Clarksville will enter the playoffs as the fourth seed from the district.
Coach Schlieve and his team stumbled in the second half last week against district opponent James Bowie and in the game the previous week at Detroit, and as it turns out that either that loss or their loss to Detroit, ended up causing the team the top playoff seed.
The game against Mt. Enterprise really wasn’t as close as the score indicates, as Clarksville basically destroyed the previously unbeaten team. The Tigers built an astonishing 46-8 advantage at the end of the third quarter, then pushed the lead to 52-8 with 8:19 remaining in the regular season. The Wildcats added a pair of meaningless fourth quarter touchdowns after the Clarksville starters had been removed from the game.
“If we play this well, then we can compete against anyone in the state,” Schlieve said. “We just need to be more consistent.”
It was a rocky start for Schlieve’s team to say the least. Clarksville did have a pair of possessions in the opening quarter. On the first set of downs for the Tigers, Clarksville was unable to move the football, and on a fourth down punt attempt, the snap sailed over the head of kicker Michael Moore. He managed to scoop up the football, and was finally tackled on the Clarksville 25 yard line.
Mount Enterprise proceeded to open scoring in the game with the 25 yard drive ending with a 3-yard touchdown run, and conversion run with 2:23 left in the first period. The 8-0 advantage was the lone lead in the contest for the Wildcats.
The Tigers’ other opportunity in the initial quarter ended when an apparent 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Quay Scales to senior receiver Tra’Derrian Rose was ruled as an interception for Mt. Enterprise. That play was where the Wildcats, now 9-1, highlight reel for the night ended.
Rose was a serious threat during the night. He caught eight passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in a conversion pass.
Scales only passed for 64 yards in the first half, but once his night was finished, he had thrown for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored on runs of 6, and 17 yards, while contributing a two-point conversion run and adding a conversion pass.
Trailing 8-0 after a first quarter during which Mt. Enterprise controlled the football for almost the entire period, Schlieve’s team stepped up to score a pair of second quarter touchdowns that gave the Blue Tigers the lead for good. Scales touchdown run of 17 yards with 3:43 left in the first half followed by his conversion run deadlocked the game at 8-all.
After the visiting Wildcats returned the football to Clarksville, Scales fired a pass to Rose to his right, and the gifted receiver took the football the distance from 30 yards out with 1:26 left in the first half. The conversion attempt failed leaving the Tigers with their 14-8 half-time lead.
The second half turned out to be a scoring rampage for Clarksville that no one really expected form the Blue Tigers. Clarksville struck with big play after big play in the frame, producing 32 points in the quarter to break the game wide open. Scales opened the quarter with a six yard scoring run, then found sophomore receiver Amarion Black with a 78-yard scoring toss. He then delivered a 43-yard touchdown pass to Rose, and R.J. Owens made a leaping catch of a three yard touchdown pass. That play was set up when Owens hauled in a 31-yard reception placing the football on the Wildcats 3 yard line. Scales closed out scoring in the frame with a 6-yard pass for a touchdown to senior receiver Neo Scales.
The final score for the Tigers arrived when Makaven Overstreet Hurd sprinted around right end from 6 yards out with 8:19 left in the game, extending the Clarksville advantage to 52-8.
“The second half was just a matter of making some adjustments, and the players making plays,” Schlieve explained.
While the Clarksville offense stood tall in the second half, the defense was equally impressive, as Mt. Enterprise found yards, and certainly points hard to come by. The Tigers used a hard hitting and aggressive defense to frustrate, and shut down their opponent who finished 4-1 in district along with the 4-1 Detroit Eagles, a team Mt. Enterprise defeated last week. James Bowie ended the league run tied with Clarksville with 3-2 district records, and will enter the playoffs as the number three seed.
Defensively Coach Schlieve was impressed with the play of Adadrian Gray, Black, Quay Scales, Neo Scales, Tylik Williams and Ronomeke Rodriguez, who all contributed some huge plays.
Clarksville ended the regular season with a 5-5 record.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Mt. Enterprise: 8 0 0 16 24
Clarksville: 0 14 32 6 52
Mt. Enterprise total yards: 248
Clarksville total yards: 446
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 15-for-25, 326 yards
Clarksville rushing leaders: Q. Scales, 8-105; M. Moore, 4-21; M. Hurd, 1-6; T. Williams, 1-0
Clarksville receiving leaders: T. Rose, 8-178; A. Black, 1-78; R. Owens, 3-39; N. Scales, 2-27; M. Moore, 1-4
