DETROIT — First year Clarksville Lady Tigers head coach LaTisha Hearne has guided the team to their second straight District 15-2-A championship after Clarksville rolled past the neighboring Detroit Lady Eagles 52-41 in the Detroit gym on Friday night. The win improves Hearne’s team to a perfect 11-0 league record, with the remaining game set for Tuesday night in Clarksville against pre-season favorite McLeod.
Clarksville, now 17-13 overall, took control early and built a 46-23 advantage as the teams entered the fourth quarter. Clarksville senior point guard LaQuesha Clark had her own way during the night as she delivered a game high 23 points, while driving for easy layups in the game.
The Lady Eagles were delivered a serious blow early in the game when senior point guard Jordan Williams went down with an injury with 5:48 left in the first. Clarksville was leading 3-2 when Williams sustained her injury. She would not return to the ballgame.
Clarksville proceeded to move to a 7-2 lead when Tyteanna Rosser delivered a bank shot with 3:52 still remaining in the first. The Lady Eagles closed the gap to 9-8 when Abi Shelby scored at the 1:22 mark of the first, but the Lady Tigers held a 13-8 lead when the teams moved to the second frame.
Detroit scored just four more points in the second, and trailed 29-12 at the intermission. The Lady Eagles made just three total field goals in the first half. Clarksville pushed the lead to 44-20 when Mariela Resendiz canned a bucket off the break with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter.
For the Lady Tigers, Makaiya Owens added nine points with her total arriving on three 3-point field goals. Shelby had a good night for the Lady Eagles with 14 points, while Daysha Stature contributed 13 points, with 11 arriving during the second half.
