For years, Joel Hinson has dominated on the football field as a Detroit Eagle. Now, he’s ready to put his skills to the test at the next level. Last week, Hinson officially signed to play collegiate football as a Warrior at Sterling College, in Kansas.
Football has been a part of Hinson’s life for nearly as long as he can remember, he said. He started playing as a young child as a social activity — a way to spend time with friends. As he grew older, he began to fall in love with the game.
When he began high school, joining the football team was a no-brainer, he said.
“I’ve always played since I was little,” he said. “I absolutely fell in love with the game and it became a really important part of my life.”
The rush of being on the field with the game on the line is a feeling unlike anything else, Hinson said.
“The tight moments and adrenaline rushes where you know either you’re all in at that moment or you’re not, and seeing it pay off — that’s definitely my favorite part of the game,” he said.
And Hinson made a definite impact on the field for the Eagles. He quickly became the focal point of the team’s offense, racking up yards at a high rate as a running back. In his junior year, Hinson tallied 1,900 rushing yards. In his senior season, he ran for more than 2,800 yards.
His stellar senior season helped Detroit earn the second seed in its district and a trip to the area round of the playoffs. Hinson accounted for more than 65 percent of Detroit’s rushing yards as a team
Eagles head coach Jeff Allensworth said one of Hinson’s strongest attributes as an athlete is his toughness.
“He played through some injuries and never came off the field, playing on both sides of the ball,” Allensworth said. “He was a team player and knew what the team had to do to win, and sometimes that meant sacrificing for the team and he was OK with that.”
His performance on the field helped lead the Eagles to consecutive bi-district championships and a co-district championship, which Hinson pointed to as his proudest accomplishments as a Detroit Eagle.
“When I started, things were a little rough,” Hinson said. “But with all the help from the coaches, and all my teammates doing such a great job and realizing that we need to commit and go all in, we’ve come a long way and it’s been great to see.
“Me signing isn’t just a result of my hard work; it’s all the help from my teammates and the coaching staff too.”
Though Hinson will miss playing for the Eagles after he graduates, he’s excited to take the step up and play against collegiate competition at Sterling.
“I’m going to miss the support from all the hometown fans and knowing everybody has your back here in Detroit,” he said. “But I know when I get to Sterling and get fitted in, everybody’s going to have my back there too.”
