The North Lamar Panthers football team opened the 2019 season implementing a brand new slot-T offense and has played against tough competition thus far. The team knows when the games are the most important, which is where it is working towards to play its best football.
“I’m not happy that we are 0-2, and I don’t think anyone is,” North Lamar head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi said. “However, they know where we are in this process, and they know what matters is getting better each week heading into district play.”
In its first two games at Pottsboro and against Mount Pleasant, slow starts have doomed the Panthers, but their ball movement in the second half and consistent effort level on defense have remained encouraging. Repetition is the key as North Lamar has shown the ability to hang with both teams in the second half of each game.
“Like anything new, us getting more and more snaps in a game time atmosphere is only going to get them better at it,” Emeyabbi said.
Crandall came off a 42-0 season opening loss at home against Chapel Hill strong, dealing Kaufman a 48-0 shutout on the road. Not knowing what to expect, North Lamar knows it must bring its A-game regardless.
“Crandall has a really good defense of line,” Emeyabbi said. “The defensive line plays aggressive and fast. We will need to limit our mistakes on offense and really take care of the ball. We also need to do better in the field position battle as well — we must execute better without the punt unit.”
Despite the slow start, the Panthers know they must remain united and enthusiastic to get on track against a potentially tough Pirates squad.
“We can win if we can continue to be a team,” Emeyabbi said. “We need to be the most excited to play in this game, and have each player do their job.”
The Panthers host Crandall at 7:30 p.m. tonight at R.L. Maddox Field.
