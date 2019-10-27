DETROIT — The Detroit Eagles survived a sloppy start on a rain soaked field on a very rainy Friday night, then went on to stun the Clarksville Blue Tigers by a final score of 18-12 in a crucial District 10-2A Division II football game played on the Eagles’ home field. The win lifts the Eagles to a perfect 3-0 district record and leaves coach M.K. Hamilton’s team in a first-place tie with Mount Enterprise for the league lead. Detroit is 5-3 overall.
Clarksville drops to 2-1 in district and 4-4 overall. Both teams will have to face undefeated Mount Enterprise before the end of district, with the Eagles taking on that team on the road this Friday night, and Clarksville will tangle with Mount Enterprise in their district finale one week later.
The teams were tied 12-all after a brilliant 39-yard scoring run from Joel Hinson, as time expired in the third quarter.
“Hinson had the 4th-and-25 play that went for a touchdown, and that was huge in the third quarter. We turned around in the fourth and Kody Golightly makes a huge catch that sets up the go ahead touchdown,” Hamilton explained.
Clarksville drove the football all the way down to the Eagles 14 yard line to start the final period, but the Tigers turned the ball over on downs on the 16, with 7:27 remaining in the contest. The Eagles took over the football with Hinson shouldering the load. After moving down to the Clarksville 35 yard line, Hinson took a handoff then made a beautiful run up the middle across the goal line. But, a personal foul call against Detroit forced the Eagles to try once again, as the ball was placed on the Clarksville 20 yard line.
Detroit was bitten by the penalty bug once again, when another 15 yard penalty moved the team back to the 30 yard line. One play later, freshman quarterback Cloedus Scales found receiver Golightly uncovered deep to his left, and a beautiful catch by Golightly moved the ball to the Blue Tigers 6 yard line. One play later, and with 1:45 remaining in regulation, Hinson burst up the middle for the winning touchdown. The conversion run failed, and the Tigers final drive ended with a Quay Scales pass being incomplete.
Clarksville had lived by a passing attack led by Scales this season, that had at times put up some impressive numbers, but on Friday night with rain falling and poor field conditions, it was Scales’ legs, and not his arm that the team had to rely on during the four quarters of action. Last week against Overton, Scales passed for more than 400 yards. This time around, he passed only nine times in the ballgame, completing four for 33 yards. Scales carried the football an alarming 42 times for 129 yards, and two touchdowns.
“Weather was a huge factor. We threw for over 400 yards the previous week on a dry field. It was a challenge to keep the ball dry with water on the field,” Clarksville head coach Derek Schlieve explained. “At the same time, we have to give Detroit credit for their running game, and (Joel) Hinson is a very good running back.”
For Clarksville, Ardadrian Gray was in on 14 total tackles while Neo Scales was involved in 11 and Quay Scales had 10. Tylik Williams and Ronomeke Rodriguez were involved in nine tackles each. Gray and Quay Scales each added a fumble recovery.
Hinson continued his strong running pace as he rushed on 26 occasions for 186 yards in the game, and also contributed a third scoring run that covered 11 yards with 4:37 left in period two.
That tally deadlocked the game 6-6, a score that would stand at the intermission.
The Blue Tigers had their opportunities to score in the opening period. Clarksville did score first after blocking a Detroit punt with 9:35 remaining in the first. On the very next play, Quay Scales sprinted up the middle from 10 yards out, lifting Schlieve’s troops to a 6-0 advantage with 9:32 remaining in the opening stanza.
On the Eagles’ next two possessions, the Tigers whisked the ball away with fumble recoveries, but couldn’t take advantage of either mistake by Detroit.
“Overall, our defense played really well, and put us in a position to come out with the win,” Hamilton explained.
Detroit almost took the lead before the half when quarterback Cloedus Scales ran the football from his own 20 down to within inches of the goal line as time expired in the initial half.
Clarksville took the lead on the opening drive of the second half with a pass play from Scales to receiver R.J. Owens that covered 25 yards, placing the football down on the 31, and setting the stage for a touchdown. That was the only play during the drive that Scales didn’t carry the football. In all, he had nine carries in the 10-play drive, and scored from 7 yards out with 6:57 left in the frame as Clarksville went up 12-6.
“Next week we play a good football team (Mount Enterprise), and that should determine the district championship. We will approach it the same as we do any game,” Hamilton said. “To us, every game in district is a playoff game, so it’s just another game for us.”
Schlieve remained optimistic about his Blue Tigers following the defeat.
“Every loss is tough, but we have to find a way to bounce back,” Schlieve said.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 6 0 6 0 12
Detroit: 0 6 6 6 18
Clarksville total yards: 146
Detroit total yards: 236
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 4-for-9, 33
Detroit passing leaders: C. Scales, 2-for-3, 33
Clarksville rushing leaders: Q. Scales, 42-129
Detroit rushing leaders: J. Hinson, 26-186; C. Scales, 3-20
Clarksville receiving leaders: R. Owens, 2-29; A. Black, 1-4; T. Rose, 1-0
Detroit receiving leaders: K. Golightly, 1-25; H. Crutchfield, 1-8
