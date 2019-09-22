PATTONVILLE — The No. 18-ranked Rivercrest Rebels football team entered Patriot Stadium on their school bus with a police escort, getting amped for a matchup against the Prairiland Patriots, hungry to get back into the win column.
The teams traded blows early, and the energy was palpable throughout from both sides, but Rivercrest eventually overcame a slow start to seize control of the game. The Rebels scored 44 unanswered points en route to a 52-7 win in Pattonville.
“That’s big for our team to be able to keep their composure,” Rivercrest head football coach Lance Connot said. “Prairiland came out and played hard, and credit to them for that. For our team to be able to stay mentally tough is something we talk about every day. For them to be mentally tough and mentally disciplined — for us to be able to respond back in a big way like we did says a lot about the character of our team.”
The game opened with an exciting start. The Patriots received the opening kickoff and marched the ball down to the Rivercrest 36 yard line with a good blend of run and pass plays against a stingy Rebel defense. However, Rivercrest forced and recovered a fumble, which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Devon Womack. The senior play caller then steamrolled his way in for the 2-point conversion to give Rivercrest an early 8-0 lead. However, Prairiland’s offense would respond.
Patriots’ senior quarterback Connor Sessums teamed up with junior Brylee Galloway to get Prairiland on the board. Sessums found Galloway for two long completions to get Prairiland from their own 40 yard line to the Rivercrest 7. The Patriots faced 4th-and-goal, but Sessums extended the play and found Galloway streaking across the end zone. He threw the ball to lead Galloway away from the defender, and the scrappy junior made a tough, diving catch to cut the deficit to 8-7 with 3:29 left in the opening quarter after a successful point after attempt by Pablo Peralta split the uprights.
“I think we were geared up and ready to go,” Patriots head football coach Greg Mouser said. “They knew we were going to have to come out fast, and we were going to have to play from a physicality standpoint at a level where we’re still working to obtain from the aspect of our size and our stature. I thought they came out and took it to them early, and really probably made them worry just a little bit.”
On the ensuing drive, Rivercrest took over at its own 41 with 3:21 remaining and marched down into the red zone a few plays later. The Patriots defense stiffened, though, and Rivercrest faced 4th and 6 from the Prairiland 14 with 1:03 left in the opening quarter. The Rebels called timeout, and Womack lured the front seven in as he appeared to decide to try and run for the first down. But, at the last second, he stopped and found senior wideout Kolby Townes wide open on an out route, and he advanced to the 2 yard line for the big conversion. On the next play, Womack found the end zone from 2 yards out on the quarterback keeper, and junior running back Will Grider marched in for the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 16-7.
“They came out, they scored on us and they had a pretty good drive there. But, we knew we were going to be more physical,” Rebels senior quarterback Devon Womack said. “We came out and scored on the next drive, we just shut them out and pounded it down their throats — we just followed our game plan.”
Rivercrest’s physicality was on display as the defense turned back Prairiland on its next drive, forcing a punt near midfield. Womack guided Rivercrest from deep in its own territory to the Prairiland 46, where the Rebels faced 3rd and 16 after some solid plays made by the Patriots on defense. On the next play, Womack was flushed to his right under heavy pressure, but kept his eyes down the field and found junior wide receiver Bradyn English wide open. Womack through a dart on the run and across his body in to English’s hands, who high-pointed the ball around the 20 yard line, regained his balance and bolted into the end zone to add to Rivercrest’s lead. Junior running back Shamar Whaley found paydirt on the 2-point conversion try as Rivercrest’s lead grew to 24-7 with 9:00 left before halftime.
Rivercrest again stopped Prairiland’s offense near midfield on the following drive which showed promise. However, Rivercrest forced another punt and took over at its own 18 with 4:05 left. The Rebels moved the ball to their own 42 when Womack flung a short pass to junior wide receiver Zachariah Lane, who caused problems with his speed and elusiveness throughout the night. Lane sprinted 58 yards to the house and another successful 2-point try was added to make it 32-7 with 2:44 left. The balance of Rivercrest’s offense proved too be potent.
“Our offense is clicking and it’s hard for defenses to stop,” Womack said. “We hit them with the run, then we hit them with the pass. We can run for one game for 400 yards, and then we can pass for 400 yards in a game. We’re just working as a team this year and everything’s clicking.”
Womack’s arm was on display in his team’s homecoming win previously against James Bowie, where he threw for 398 yards and 5 touchdowns. Rivercrest has been a strong rushing team in recent years, but the passing game has added another element.
“Starting with the spring with the spring football and the 7-on-7 really got him going,” Connot said of Womack’s improved arm. “He spent a lot of time up there in the summer with his workouts and strength and conditioning, and credit to those receivers. We’ve got an athletic group of receivers. Those guys block hard when needed, run great routes and make great plays when they need to. That offensive line keeps them clean all night for sure.”
The Rebels defense forced Prairiland into its first 3-and-out of the night on its next drive, and Womack scored another touchdown on the ground when Rivercrest got the ball back to give his team a 40-7 lead at the half, which was set up on a deep pass from Womack to Grider in the waning seconds of the half. He threw another dart deep to Grider on the right sideline while being flushed out of the pocket. Grider found Whaley in the back of the end zone on a trick play for the 2-point conversion.
“Their team chemistry is really strong,” Connot said. “It’s a really close-knit group and everyone is on the same page. When Devon breaks out of the pocket, with working scramble drills weekly, those guys understand how to get open. They’re good athletes, they work hard in the weight room on their strength and conditioning and it shows up on Friday nights.”
Rivercrest scored two more times in the second half, and the defense held Prairiland out of the end zone despite the Patriots’ ability to move the ball solidly throughout.
“It all comes from us practicing really hard,” said Rivercrest senior defensive lineman Pedro Franco, who had 11 tackles. “The coaches make sure we have our correct assignments and roles with our schemes, and we just kept on playing out there.”
“We just went out there and tackled,” Rebels senior defensive back Shane Crabtree said. “We just do what we practice, and the coaches did a good job of making sure we knew what we needed to do.”
The Patriots were held to the one score on the night, but were balanced offensively. As a team, Prairiland gained 212 yards — 106 yards rushing and 106 yards through the air. Sessums was able to find the holes in the zone and make accurate passes to his receivers, and had two interceptions that came on 50-50 balls. In addition to that, sophomore running back Landry Morrison played his best game statistically of the season as he burst forward for 52 yards on 9 carries and caught one pass for 6 yards.
“I thought we did some things in the passing game pretty well,” Mouser said. “I thought we we ran the option well, and we moved the ball, but we just need to learn to finish. I did like what I saw from a standpoint of being able to move the ball from more of a spread look and kind of force them to really play the run and the pass at the same time.”
Defensively, Prairiland did give up 52 points, but the game tackling against big, physically athletes the caliber of those on Rivercrest was a sign of encouragement for the Patriots’ coaching staff. Galloway and senior linebacker Cade Gordon were two who took the bruising runner Womack head on and each collected double-digit tackles with 11 and 10, respectively. Galloway also had a sack and 2 tackles for a loss, while Gordon had 1 tackle for a loss. Senior defensive back Corbin Strain anchored the secondary with 6 tackles and broke up a pass, while Lincoln Smith added 7 tackles.
Sessums completed 12 of his 23 pass attempts for 106 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 49 yards on some good option runs. Galloway hauled in 5 passes for 60 yards and the lone score, while Brooks Morrison added 5 catches for 26 yards. Chris Michael also had a catch for 14 yards.
Womack led Rivercrest as he completed 12-of-16 passes for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns, while recording 21 carries for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also contributed with 11 tackles on defense.
Lane had 5 catches for 113 yards and 1 touchdown, while English hauled in 2 passes for 57 yards and a score. Grider tallied 66 yards of total offense and 7 tackles, while Whaley registered 38 yards on 6 carries and a touchdown.
Cole Carson proved to be disruptive with 8 tackles, while Atlee Roberts added 5 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss.
Rivercrest moves to 3-0 on the year, while Prairiland drops to 1-3. Despite the loss, Mouser believes in the process of playing strong teams to prepare his team for the long haul.
“When you play big, physical teams, I think that starts to prepare you if not for district, then on down the road,” Mouser said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do is get into the playoffs and, when you get into the playoffs, you’re going to play big, physical teams. You have to be ready for it and, if you haven’t experienced it in the preseason or in district, then it’s going to be a big shock when you get to it. We’ve played a couple of teams now that have some speed and some size, and that really prepares us for on down the road. The kids may not understand it yet, but it really prepares us for on down the road.”
The Rebels march on to face the Maud Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Maud, while the Patriots open up district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Cooper.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Rivercrest: 16 24 6 6 52
Prairiland: 7 0 0 0 7
Rivercrest total yards: 485
Prairiland total yards: 212
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 12-for-16, 213
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 12-for-23, 106 yards
Rivercrest rushing leaders: D. Womack, 21-196; S. Whaley, 13-38; W. Grider, 7-32; B. Merritt, 1-6
Prairiland rushing leaders: L. Morrison, 9-52; C. Sessums, 12-49; G. Watts, 3-5
Rivercrest receiving leaders: Z. Lane, 5-113; B. English, 2-57; W. Grider, 2-34; K. Townes, 1-10
Prairiland receiving leaders: B. Galloway, 5-60; B. Morrison, 5-26; C. Michael, 1-14; L. Morrison, 1-6
