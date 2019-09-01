TEXARKANA —The No. 7-ranked Paris Wildcats of Class 4A, Division I opened up its season here against the No. 1-ranked Pleasant Grove Hawks of Class 4A, Division II. The heavyweight clash at Hawk Stadium lived up to its billing as the two state contenders battled it out down to the wire.
Pleasant Grove, which reached the state title game the past two seasons, got the scoring started. However, the Wildcats, who have reached the third round of postseason play three of the past five seasons, always seemed to have an answer.
With the score tied at 16-all late into the fourth quarter, Pleasant Grove took the lead with a 4-yard touchdown run by Hawks’ running back Bruce Garrett with 3:32 left in regulation. The extra point attempt sailed wide left, giving Paris one final opportunity.
The Wildcats’ converted a critical 4th-and-9 play with under two minutes remaining as sophomore quarterback Luke Hohenberger rolled to his right and found senior wide receiver Trae Johnson streaking towards the right sideline. The completed pass went for 12 yards and put Paris in business with a fresh set of downs at its own 46 yard line with 1:37 left.
But Hawks’ junior defensive end Landon Jackson took the game over at the end. He sacked Hohenberger for an 11-yard loss and forced an intentional grounding penalty with 1:10 left to push the Wildcats back to 4th-and-32. Hohenberger handed the ball off to electric junior running back Zy’kius Jackson on Paris’ final play, but he was stopped by a host of Hawk defenders well short of the mark. From there, two kneel downs ended the 6-point home victory for Pleasant Grove.
“I was proud of how our kids played,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We were down 10 going into halftime, and (Pleasant Grove) had an opportunity to maybe go up a little more, but the defense held them. Against that caliber of team, it showed the kids’ fight and ability to get back into the ball game in the third quarter, which is a testament to their perseverance. I couldn’t be more proud of that. They laid their hearts out on the line tonight. They played expecting to win, but we just didn’t execute well enough. It’s still early on, and we just have some growth to do offensively and defensively.”
Pleasant Grove got to Paris’ defense first as it scored on the game’s opening possession. Senior quarterback Ben Harmon found paydirt with 8:22 left in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown run on a 3rd-and-1 play to put the Hawks ahead 7-0 after a successful extra point. However, the Wildcats responded quickly.
Paris needed just two plays to find the end zone as junior K.D. Washington sprinted 60 yards to the house with 7:31 remaining in the opening quarter to cut the deficit to 7-6 as the extra point was no good.
The Hawks came right back with 11:47 left in the second quarter to push the advantage to 10-6 after converting on a 31-yard field goal. After the teams exchanged scoreless drives, Pleasant Grove found the end zone again behind its bruising running game. Garrett took it in from 4 yards out with 4:57 left before intermission to extend the lead to 16-6. Harmon bobbled the snap on the extra point attempt, tried to run it in for a two-point conversion but was stopped short a junior defensive back Bubba Gray sent him out of bounds with a hard hit to keep it a 10-point deficit, which held up as the halftime score.
Paris looked like a different team offensively in the third quarter. The Wildcats came out of the gates strong, using their rushing attack to get back in the thick of it. Paris took advantage of the aggressive pursuit of defensive ends Landon Jackson and Cameron Weekly, and burned the Hawks defense with the inside running game. Jackson took advantage with a 57-yard touchdown run with 9:02 left to make it a 16-13 game after a successful extra point.
Then, Pleasant Grove marched down the field, but the stingy Paris defense forced the Hawks into a tough fourth-down situation on the Wildcats’ 34 yard line. Harmon dropped back facing pressure on the right side of the field, tried to look the defense off to the right and threw a pass back across to the left side of the field. Harmon’s tactics did not fool senior quarterback Jameon Mitchell, who read the play from the start and hauled in a game-changing interception. Mitchell returned it all the way to the Pleasant Grove 20 yard line. However, the drive didn’t gain much traction, and Paris had to settle for a 38-yard field goal. The attempt was good and tied the game at 16-16 with 3:30 left in the third.
The game turned into a defensive struggle in the fourth quarter, but ultimately Pleasant Grove made a few more plays, a few less errors and only scored 22 points. Hohenberger is proud of the way his team adjusted, but knows the opposition will counter. Counterattacking and overall execution will be points of emphasis moving forward.
“They (Pleasant Grove) made some adjustments at halftime, and we have to do better as a staff starting with me adjusting to the way they adjust,” Hohenberger said. “I don’t think we counterattacked well enough. We had a few penalties that set us back. As good of an offense as they are — they’re one of the best and most explosive offenses around — us holding them to 22 points you have a chance to win. We just have to grow and continue to get better on the offensive side of the football, and we can’t have those penalties that set us behind because our offense is built to run the football.”
Jackson was a force on offense with 116 yards on 12 carries and a score, while Washington also added a 60-yard rushing touchdown.
Tre McCarty anchored the Wildcat defense with a strong performance. The senior finished with 15 tackles, 1 sack and 2 tackles for a loss, while sophomore Dykalen Douglas also showed out with 15 takedowns. Mitchell hauled in the crucial third-quarter interception, which was Paris’ lone takeaway of the game. The Wildcats allowed 372 total yards — 351 rushing yards and 21 passing yards.
The Wildcats know there is plenty of good to take away from this early showdown, but also know the journey has just begun. The only way to go is up.
“When we did things right in the second half, we scored,” Hohenberger said. “When we didn’t, we had a busted formation alignment when we got the interception that set us back, and we missed a block making us face a long third down. We just have to execute better and put ourselves in better positions to make better plays.”
Paris (0-1) looks to make its mark in the win column in their homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Terrell at Wildcat Stadium.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Paris: 6 0 10 0 16
P. Grove: 7 9 0 6 22
Paris total yards: 244
Pleasant Grove total yards: 372
Paris passing leaders: L. Hohenberger, 1-for-6, 11 yards
Paris rushing leaders: Z. Jackson, 116; K. Washington, 60; D. Williams, 12
Paris tackling leaders: T. McCarty, 15; D. Douglas, 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.