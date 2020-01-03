Paris Junior College soccer players Uva Alcantara and Wyatt Brennan have received post-season recognition from Region XIV of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Alcantara, sophomore defender from Mesquite, received Honorable Mention for the NJCAA Women’s All-Region XIV team.
“Uva is a standout defender,” said PJC Soccer Coach Evan Michael Camperell, “she played center back for most of the PJC soccer season. Notably she can also play center defensive midfield just as exceptionally. Her competitive spirit is evident the moment she walks onto the field. She always plays her heart out giving, 100 percentage in every game she competes in.”
“I was surprised about the award, but I put in effort so I was happy,” said Alcantara. “I grew as a player so much more this season.”
Freshman center back Brennan, from Flower Mound, was named to the NJCAA Men’s All-Region XIV First Team.
“Wyatt Brennan is a exceptional student athlete and plays center back for the PJC men’s soccer team. He is a solid 6’2 defender who is not easy to break down defensively. Technically he is very sharp and tactically plays intelligent/simple soccer. He will be a great addition to any squad at the next level of play.
“I was excited. It was a goal of mine when I came here to win an award,” said Brennan. “I just wanted to work hard for the team and my coaches and make them proud.”
(0) comments
