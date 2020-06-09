For years, Loren Stephens touched the lives of countless Lamar County youth as a coach and later vice president and board member of the Paris Optimist Club. This weekend, the club honored his life and legacy.
On Saturday, Stephens’ family dedicated the road along the Woodall Baseball Field in his honor. The street going into Woodall Field is now named Loren Stephens Boulevard.
Stephens passed away in April 2019 after a long life dedicated to helping children succeed in baseball and academics.
“Throughout his career, he worked 40-plus years at Paris Independent School District as a coach, bus driver, administrator, a leader and a mentor,” Kenneth Webb, vice president of the Optimist Club, said. “They say he was the winningest baseball coach out here. He also helped build this field out here. He was on the board for many years and he was also the president of the Optimist Club.”
Even after Stephens retired following a 48-year career with Paris ISD, he continued to give of himself for the school district, serving as a substitute teacher and continuing to assist as a bus driver.
Stephens was the epitome of what The Optimist Club represented, his friends and family say.
“The Optimist Club’s motto is, ‘friend of youth.’ You have got to be a ‘friend of you’ to be in the business for 40-plus years… He started helping out here when we only had two fields. Now, we have seven and over 800 kids who play baseball out here in the summer,” Webb said.
During the ceremony, his family shared memories about how Stephens dedicated his life to helping others.
“He was guided by the Heavenly Father because it wasn’t about him; it was about what he could do for others around him,” said Jason Stephens, Loren Stephens’ son.
“My father always said, ‘give every living creature you meet a smile,’” Randy Stephens said. ”That doesn’t mean just people who are black, white, hispanic, a girl or a boy. He said creature because we are all human beings and there was not a person that would ever say that he was not friendly to them in some way.”
