It was a back-and-forth affair, but the Prairiland Patriots baseball team downed the Paris Wildcats on Thursday, thanks in part to a big Patriots third inning.
Prairiland jumped out to a quick start, scoring three runs in the first inning when Logan Forry was hit by a pitch, walking in Blake Lewis; Cade Gordon grounded into a fielder’s choice, which allowed Brylee Galloway to score; and another fielder’s choice hit by Caleb Jameson, which brought Brayden Nichols home.
Paris answered with a run in the top of the second, when a Zack Nation groundout allowed Trace McNeal to score.
However, Prairiland had a burst of offense in the third that created breathing room that would last them the rest of the game. Blake Bllard singled to center field, allowing Forry and Gordon to score. There was a play at the plate on the second run, but Gordon was able to slide and avoid the tag.
Then, Brooks Morrison singled to the outfield, again driving in two runs. This time, it was Caleb Jameson and Ballard who scored.
Paris scored again in the fourth when a sacrifice fly by Josh Willoughby allowed Nation to score, and twice more in the fifth, when a McNeal triple scored Carson Powell and Saxon Swain, but the team was unable to cut anymore into the Patriots’ lead, losing 7-4.
