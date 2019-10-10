Both the Paris Wildcats and Celina Bobcats are state-ranked and district foes coming off 52-point district wins over Anna and North Lamar, respectively. Paris rebounded from a tough 8-point loss at Melissa, while Celina previously defeated the Sanger Indians 63-7.
With the pressure from the previous loss, Paris knows every game going forward is a must-win game, and the mindset does not change as the football team looks to build off its strong performance against the Anna Coyotes.
“I think the games are only getting bigger and the competition is getting better,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “I was proud of our kids responding to our challenge (against Anna) to execute in all three phases, and I think we did that. I think the kids have learned that preparation is what allows for success on Friday nights. We have to continue to improve our preparation, because the games will be bigger each week.”
Paris allowed just seven points on a second-quarter touchdown run against Anna, but was firing on all cylinders — creating turnovers, executing on special teams and moving the ball well with its powerful running game. Hohenberger attributes that success to the way his team practiced, and looks for further improvement for the test at Celina.
“As a coach, I enjoyed the weather change and I think the players did, too,” Hohenberger said of the cooler weather during this week’s practices. “It’s always easier to come back and prepare after a win, but the way they did it after a disappointing loss speaks volumes of who they are and their aspirations of this year’s football team. We’ve had a good week of preparation, hopefully we can put it to the test on Friday night and perform to that level.”
The Bobcats own a 4-2 overall record, including their dominant start to district. Celina outscored both Sanger and North Lamar by a combined score of 121-13, and look to keep the good momentum going against a strong Paris team. The senior-laden group has scored more than 43 points per game, while allowing fewer than 17 points per contest.
“They are a tradition-rich program similar to that of Gilmer — they’re a brand,” Hohenberger said of Celina. “They’ve won so many state championships a few years back, and last year we beat them and they lost to Argyle, but had Argyle beat with two minutes left to go nearly claiming a spot in the regional finals. They’re a proud program. They have I’m sure circled us on their calendar after we defeated them last year. They have a lot of senior leadership, their middle linebacker (Logan Engle) is the preseason defensive player of the year, their quarterback (Hunter Watson) and running back (Logan Point) are returning from last year. We have our hands full.”
The next game is the biggest game for Hohenberger and the Wildcats as he has preached all season. With that in mind, the head coach challenged his offensive linemen to really bring it, along with the rest of the team as winning at Celina is a must to keep the team’s aspirations intact.
“I told our offensive linemen that we have to play our best game,” Hohenberger said. “It can’t just be from a physical standpoint, but also a mental standpoint. We have to eliminate penalties. On the road, you may seem to get that call that you may not get at home, and we just can’t afford that.
“Celina is one of the top teams in the state, and I really feel like our district could be in the same situation last year with guys battling to go to the regional final and possibly one of them come out of it, and Celina is one of those teams. We feel like we are as well, so it’s going to be a playoff-like atmosphere and I think that’s the approach must have the rest of the season. As we keep nearing the end of the regular season, we need to play our best, because it could be over if we don’t.”
The Wildcats look to make it two district wins in a row at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Celina.
