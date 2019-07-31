WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Local gymnast Kamiel Jones, an 8-year-old Paris native, competed on the national level in West Palm Beach, Florida from July 19-21. Jones, who attends Texas Tumbling and Trampoline in Paris, started gymnastics at the age of 3, and she began competing at age 4.
At the Stars and Stripes Championships recently held in Florida, Jones placed fourth in the double mini trampoline event, and she placed sixth in tumbling.
Jones was guided to her first national competition by gymnastics coaches Bill and Lisa Gandy, who co-own Texas Tumbling and Trampoline. Jones’ parents, Richard Jones III and Tanisha Bass, wanted to thank Kamiel’s grandfather Rev. Richard Jones Jr. and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church members for sponsoring Kamiel to help her be able to compete.
