RRV football
Buy Now

Warriors freshman running back Anthony Whitman (13) works his way past Trenton defenders into the end zone during Honey Grove’s 56-12 bi-district win over Trenton.

 Kevin Watson / The Paris News

Four Red River Valley football teams remain in the postseason hunt in Honey Grove, Rivercrest, Detroit and Hugo. The Paris Wildcats and Clarksville Blue Tigers were eliminated last week in the bi-district round by Alvarado and Muenster, respectively.

The No. 18-ranked Warriors, who are coming off a 56-12 blowout win over Trenton in bi-district action, face a taller order at 8 tonight. The Warriors (10-1, 3-1) take on the No. 20-ranked Crawford Pirates in an area round clash at Forney High School.

Also competing in the area round from District 6-2A, Division I teams are the Rivercrest Rebels. Rivercrest (10-1, 3-1) defeated Tom Bean 76-30 in its bi-district win, and now faces De Leon at 7:30 tonight in the Grand Prairie Gopher Bowl.

The Detroit Eagles face the No. 7-ranked Mart Panthers at 7 tonight at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite, and Hugo faces Kingston at 7:30 tonight.

Geoff Heppes is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or at geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.