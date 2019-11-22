Four Red River Valley football teams remain in the postseason hunt in Honey Grove, Rivercrest, Detroit and Hugo. The Paris Wildcats and Clarksville Blue Tigers were eliminated last week in the bi-district round by Alvarado and Muenster, respectively.
The No. 18-ranked Warriors, who are coming off a 56-12 blowout win over Trenton in bi-district action, face a taller order at 8 tonight. The Warriors (10-1, 3-1) take on the No. 20-ranked Crawford Pirates in an area round clash at Forney High School.
Also competing in the area round from District 6-2A, Division I teams are the Rivercrest Rebels. Rivercrest (10-1, 3-1) defeated Tom Bean 76-30 in its bi-district win, and now faces De Leon at 7:30 tonight in the Grand Prairie Gopher Bowl.
The Detroit Eagles face the No. 7-ranked Mart Panthers at 7 tonight at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite, and Hugo faces Kingston at 7:30 tonight.
