The Paris United Soccer Club has undergone some big changes recently. The head coach for the club since 2006 was Ramon Torres, but he now passes the 13-year torch to another coach.
The new coach in charge will be Reynaldo Levante, who has numerous years of experience with plenty of credibility and accolades to go with it on all levels of soccer. Levante has coaching experience as an instructor at the Olympic level, and was named the regional competitive coach of the year in 2012 and 2018 in the United States and won the same award in Texas in both 2009 and 2013. Levante has also coached collegiately and in high school. He is a part of 288 championships on all levels, and he played soccer at LIU Brooklyn University, a Division I school.
Now heading newly named Levante UD at USA Paris, bringing his talent and expertise to Paris has been one of Levante’s priorities for a while, and to help the youth in this community get more opportunities like those in the Metroplex was appealing to him.
“In the past years, I’ve had experience playing against groups from Paris,” Levante said. “I see a lot of talent that needs to be developed in the right way. A lot of kids in Paris have to travel so far away to get that same experience, so they would have to go somewhere else.”
Furthermore, Levante said expanding his program was one of his goals. He said there are already 20 teams in surrounding areas, and he wants as many kids as possible to gain the most opportunities in the sport as possible on both the local, national and even international levels.
“We are a nonprofit organization organized in 2006 and our mission is to get kids to play in college,” Levante said. “We have put 250 kids through college to play soccer on scholarship. We focus a lot on discipline and respect. We provide the kids with national and international exposure, so they can see and learn different levels of soccer...We want to make sure we develop players with their technique and physical and mental toughness.”
He knows it won’t be an easy task, but Levante is appreciative of the support he and his program have received and is ready for the journey to begin.
“It’s going to be a process, but we have already started,” Levante said. “The support we’ve received has been great. We’re really excited and I want to think Ramon and his wife for all the support they’ve given us. They see how the kids can benefit and grow.”
Levante said boys and girls from ages 7 to 19 years will be welcomed into his program. He plans to have traveling teams to play both locally and away from Paris. His mission is to train his players with proper techniques and mental toughness through the use of clinics and camps along with his own training and traveling teams.
He said that every coach has to be registered with Levante Academy coaching staff, and that registration information will come in the near future.
