DENISON — For the first five minutes of their bi-district matchup with Trenton, the Honey Grove Warriors looked like they might be in for a tough battle. After that, it was over as they cruised to a 56–12 win.
Honey Grove went 9–1 on the season and they looked like a number one seed. The Warriors took the opening kickoff and went 60 yards in three plays to open the scoring. Hayden Stroud capped off the drive with a 29-yard touchdown run just over a minute into the game.
Trenton answered with a 59-yard drive of its own. Trenton’s touchdown came off a 21-yard pass play from Christian Verde to Tre Jackson.
That would be all the Tigers managed in the first half as the Warrior defense shut them down. Honey Grove’s defense came up big on the next two drives for Trenton. Both drives ended on Honey Grove interceptions; one from Stroud and the other from Trel Pruitt.
Honey Grove turned both of them into touchdowns. In fact, every drive Honey Grove had ended in the end zone. Stroud and Pruitt finished with two touchdowns each, while Anthony Whitman added three more.
All three of those players eclipsed the 100-yard mark in rushing as well. Pruitt led the team with 173. Stroud finished with 133 and Whitman had 103. The team as a whole finished just shy of 500 yards offense with 490.
The only other touchdown for Trenton came on the opening drive of the second half. The Tigers took over six minutes off the clock as they drove down the field for the score. The two-point conversion failed, and that was the last time they found the end zone.
Honey Grove, who scored five touchdowns in the first half, added a couple more in the second half. All seven touchdowns were followed by successful two-point conversions.
The only negative for the Warriors was penalties. Honey Grove was flagged for 10 penalties, resulting in 105 yards. Three of the penalties negated touchdown runs of 60 yards or more.
Stroud also finished with 52 passing yards on five completions. Three of the completions went to Pruitt and the other two landing in the arms of senior Jake Caffee.
Honey Grove will play Crawford in the area round matchup this week. Crawford is the runner up in District 7-2A, Division I and defeated Bosqueville 32–7 on Thursday night. The game will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at Forney High School.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Trenton: 6 0 6 0 12
Honey Grove: 24 16 8 8 56
Trenton total yards: 183
Honey Grove total yards: 490
Honey Grove passing leaders: L. Hohenberger, 5-for-7, 111 yards
Honey Grove rushing leaders: D. Williams, 3-76; J. Caldwell, 6-74; J. Mitchell, 1-73; Z. Jackson, 4-47; M. McCarty, 6-26; L. Tredwell, 4-22; K. Wallace, 2-12
Honey Grove receiving leaders: K. Washington, 1-60; J. Lee, 1-45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.