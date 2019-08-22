The Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team travelled to Queen City on Tuesday to face the Lady Bulldogs. The match was close and competitive throughout, but the Lady Rebels ultimately fell in straight sets by a final score of 24-26, 19-25 and 21-25.
Maxie Alford led the charge for Rivercrest with 5 kills, 13 digs and 1 ace, while Ashlin Johnson had 2 kills, 2 aces and 3 digs. Lexi Rushing chipped in with 3 kills and a team-high 17 digs, while Korie Mankins added 3 kills, 5 digs and 10 assists. Madi Lichtenwalter totaled 10 digs to go with 1 kill and 1 ace.
The Lady Rebels will play again at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Linden-Kildare.
Paris, NL and Detroit hit the road for tourney action; others play Friday
Coming off a slate of Tuesday games where almost every local school was victorious, more tournaments are now on deck. The Paris Lady Wildcats, who notched a sweep at Chapel Hill on head coach Ashley Green’s birthday, try to reward their coach and themselves with more wins in the challenging Forney Tournament. The Lady ’Cats begin pool play today with three games at 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. with opponents to be announced. After pool play, the Lady ’Cats will compete in bracket play Saturday with times and pairings to be announced.
The North Lamar Pantherettes, coming off a strong performance in the Denison Tournament and a sweep at Texas High, take their talents to White Oak to compete in the White Oak Volleyball Tournament.
North Lamar will take the court in pool play today and bracket play on Saturday with times and opponents to be announced.
The Detroit Lady Eagles will also partake in tournament action following their thrilling win over Redwater in five sets. Detroit’s game times and opponents of pool play games and bracket pairings Saturday are to be announced.
Chisum, Rivercrest and Clarksville will also be in regular season action, but will not compete in a tournament.
The Lady Mustangs squad will go for a second straight win at 6 p.m. Friday at Maud, while the Lady Rebels look to avenge their loss at Queen City. Clarksville welcomes Yantis at 6 p.m. Friday at home. Prairiland is idle this weekend.
