The Paris Optimist Club will be holding its Baseball Bash event Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Love Civic Center.
Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m., and the festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Individual and team awards, recognition of the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series champion Paris All-Stars 9U baseball team and live auction begins at 6:30 p.m.
To get tickets for the event, call 903-249-3499.
