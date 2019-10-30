COMO — The No. 15-ranked Honey Grove Warriors remained undefeated on the season and atop the district standings with another dominant shut out win.
This time, the Warriors took down Como-Pickton with another strong performance rushing the football en route to a 42-0 victory.
Senior running back Trel Pruitt led the offensive charge for Honey Grove (9-0, 3-0) as he carried the rock 16 times for 139 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Honey Grove gained 297 yards of offense all coming on the ground.Senior signal caller Hayden Stroud finished the game with 71 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries, while fellow senior Jake Caffee added 69 yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 totes.
Not to be outshined was the Warriors’ stingy defense, which recorded its third shut out victory in as many district games. Honey Grove held the Como-Pickton Eagles to 94 total yards of offense, led by a strong 9-tackle performance from Kenny Campbell.
Andrew Campbell and Brock Braley also added to the solid defensive effort with 7 tackles apiece, while Colby Connelly recorded 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
The Warriors have their bye week, but play again next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at home against Rivercrest.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Honey Grove: N/A N/A N/A N/A 42
Como-Pickton: 0 0 0 0 0
Honey Grove total yards: 297
Como-Pickton total yards: 94
Honey Grove passing leaders: H. Stroud, 0-for-1
Honey Grove rushing leaders: T. Pruitt, 16-139; H. Stroud, 9-71; J. Caffee, 6-69; A. Campbell, 4-9; A. Whitman, 1-9
Honey Grove receiving leaders: N/A
