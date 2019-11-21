PITTSBURG — Clarksville Lady Tigers’ new head coach LaTisha Hearne’s debut was short of a victory as the Lady Tigers fell to Class 4A Pittsburg 68-53 in road action on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers (0-1) competed in their first game with only seven players in uniform.
Clarksville never led in the game, and several turnovers in the opening quarter helped guide the Lady Pirates to a 21-7 advantage at the end of the first. The Lady Tigers did trail by one point on two occasions in the first, the final coming at 6-5 when all-state player LaQuesha Clark scored on a drive with 4:41 left in the frame, but Pittsburg ended the quarter with a 15-2 run.
Clarksville trailed 31-17 with 2:19 left in the initial half, then drew to within 34-24 when Clark scored on a coast to coast layup with 40 seconds left in the second period. The half ended with the Lady Tigers trailing 36-24.
A 13-2 run to start the third period lifted the Lady Pirates to a 49-26 advantage with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter. The Pittsburg lead was 56-32 when the teams moved to the final period.
Makayila Owens opened scoring in the fourth for the Lady Tigers with a jumper that drew Clarksville to within 56-34. Six of the seven Lady Tigers scored in the fourth with Owens scoring all nine of her points in the game during the quarter.
With 5:45 remaining in the final period, the Lady Tigers trailed 60-37. But an Owens follow shot followed by her three-point bomb closed the gap to 60-42. Ty Te Anna Rosser then nailed a jumper at the 3:09 mark, and Clark added a steal and layup before Dee Jackson hit a jumper with 2:22 left, making the contest interesting as the Clarksville trailed 60-48 before the 3-0 Lady Pirates closed the game out down the stretch.
Pittsburg scored in double digits in all four periods, while Clarksville reached double digits scoring in both the second and fourth quarters.
Clark scored 22 points to lead the Lady Tigers, who won their district championship last season. Owens contributed 9 points, while Aliyah Cherry came off the bench to contribute 7 points. Makiyla Bradley canned 6 points. Madison Gill produced 3 points, and Rosser scored 2 points for Clarksville.
Three players scored in double figures for the Lady Pirates with T. Green leading the way with 16 points, while N. Styles added 14 and K. Posey contributed 12 points.
The Lady Tigers were true with 14-of-21 free throw attempts. The Lady Pirates were just 6-of-15 from the charity stripe. Clarksville will began play in the Saltillo tournament on this Thursday. The event will run through Saturday.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 7 17 8 21 53
Pittsburg: 21 15 20 12 68
Clarksville scorers: L. Clark, 22; M. Owens, 9; A. Cherry, 7; M. Bradley, 6; Jackson, 4; M. Gill, 3; T. Rosser, 2
Pittsburg scorers: T. Green, 16; N. Styles, 14; K. Posey, 12; Blackwell, 8; Hollins, 6; Jones, 5; Lemelle, 4; Wood, 3
Clarksville 3PFGM: A. Cherry, 2; M. Owens, 1
Pittsburg 3PFGM: K. Posey, 1; Wood, 1
Clarksville FT: 14-for-21
Pittsburg FT: 6-for-15
