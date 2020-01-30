The Prairiland Lady Patriots fell behind early to the Winnsboro Lady Raiders on Tuesday and weren’t able to recover, ultimately falling 64-41.
Baylor Sessums led the Lady Patriots in scoring, notching 10 points. Hannah Murdock added nine.
Prairiland and Winnsboro traded buckets early, but the Lady Patriots had a hard time keeping the Lady Raiders from scoring in the post, and the deficit quickly snowballed.
Winnsboro freshman forward Faith Acker scored 17 first half points, mostly coming in the paint and at the free throw line.
“All props to her, because she was too much for us to handle down there,” head coach Callie Tucker said. “I’m proud of how we adjusted, though. She had 17 in the first half and only six in the second half, so we were able to make the changes necessary to cut her down in the second half.”
By the end of the first quarter, Winnsboro’s lead had ballooned to 10, and the Lady Raiders led 18-8.
It was more of the same in the second quarter, with Acker scoring eight points in the quarter to help stretch the lead to 18.
Throughout the game, Prairiland was plagued by missed opportunities. On numerous occasions, the team was able to force turnovers, but then failed to capitalize and turn them into points.
“That’s normally our bread and butter, forcing mistakes and taking advantage of them,” Tucker said. “Unfortunately we just had an off night
In the second half, Prairiland was able to be much more competitive, but unfortunately the damage had been done in the first half.
Prairiland scored 17 points in the third quarter, fueled by five from Abi Farmer and four apiece from Murdock and Malorie Sneed.
“The first half was rough, but in the second half, it was just a five point game,” Tucker said. “I’m proud of how we kept fighting and never gave up. We made adjustments, we fixed some things and we fought back.”
The Lady Patriots will next be in action on Friday, when they face off against Mt. Vernon.
