PATTONVILLE — The first day of pool play in the Prairiland Basketball Tournament featured a wide variety of games.
On the boys side, the host team Prairiland Patriots had mixed results. In the Patriots’ first pool game, they played the Avery Bulldogs. Senior post Connor Sessums led the way with 33 points, and got his team going early. Sessums drew a foul as he made a shot in the lane with 4:23 left in the first quarter to put his team ahead 8-6 after he swished the free throw.
The Patriots trailed 6-5 early, but Sessums’ score was the start of 40-19 scoring run to close out the half, and Prairiland won the game handily 80-46 behind Sessums’ 33 points. Junior post Ryan Butler also reached double figures with 10 points.
In their second pool play game, the Patriots were in a much closer battle against Corsicana Mildred. The teams remained close down the stretch and down to the wire. Mildred held a 56-53 lead with just seconds to go in regulation. However, two good looks at a tying 3-pointer bounced off the rim as Mildred held on for the upset win. Sessums led all scorers in that contest as well with 27 points.
Meanwhile, the Chisum Mustangs and Bonham Purple Warriors both started off slow in their opening game of pool play. The teams finished with a 13-13 tie at halftime, but the game picked up in the third quarter.
Chisum opened up the third quarter on a 5-0 run to take an 18-13 lead, but Bonham hit back to back 3-pointers —the last one coming with 4:49 left in the quarter — to claim a 19-18 advantage. From there, the teams tied or traded the lead 15 times in the second half, until Chisum was able to pull away late.
Senior guard Kenyon Fortner scored 6 of his 8 points in the fourth quarter, and his driving layup with 2:15 left in regulation put Chisum ahead for good at 38-36. Sophomore guard Evan Wood followed with a steal and score with 1:40 left to make it 40-36. Wood sealed it at the free throw line with 11.5 seconds with two foul shots.
RRV girls pool play hoops
On the girls side, Prairiland and Chisum handled their opening games with ease. The Lady Patriots cruised past Detroit 51-11, while the Lady Mustangs rolled past Avery 51-15.
The Lady Mustangs had a closer battle against Mildred in their second pool play game, but ultimately staved off Mildred’s comeback behind 14 points from senior guard Sarah Hunt and 11 points apiece from Chloe Prestridge and Zoe Tucker.
The Lady Patriots faced Honey Grove in their final pool play game in a matchup of two solid teams.
The first half was a close battle throughout. Prairiland held a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the backcourt of Demetria Pruitt and Maddie Cason kept the Lady Warriors in the thick of it. After Lady Patriots junior guard Malorie Sneed found senior Baylor Sessums for a layup with 2:29 left to give the home team a 17-15 lead, Pruitt went on a 5-0 run by herself to close out the half and give Honey Grove a 20-17 lead at the break.
Prairiland took the lead for good in the fourth quarter after Sessums swished a 3-pointer from the right wing with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter to break a 25-all tie. The Lady Patriots defense held Honey Grove to just 6 points in the second half.
The competing teams will resume pool play today with bracket play on both sides starting at 6 tonight.
—
Lady Patriots beat Honey Grove
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Honey Grove: 12 8 2 4 26
Prairiland: 13 4 6 15 38
Honey Grove scorers: D. Pruitt, 17; M. Cason, 5; R. Finney, 2; A. Towery, 2
Prairiland scorers: B. Sessums, 13; H. Murdock, 11; C. Folse, 3; T. Folse, 3; M. Clark, 2; A. Farmer, 2; A. Sessums, 2; M. Sneed, 2
Honey Grove FGM: D. Pruitt, 6; M. Cason, 2; R. Finney, 1
Prairiland FGM: H. Murdock, 5; B. Sessums, 5; M. Clark, 1; C. Folse, 1; T. Folse, 1; A. Sessums, 1; M. Sneed, 1
Honey Grove 3PFGM: D. Pruitt, 2
Prairiland 3PFGM: B. Sessums, 3
Honey Grove FT: 6-for-13; D. Pruitt, 3-4; A. Towery, 2-3; M. Cason, 1-4; A. Morrison, 0-2
Prairiland FT: 5-for-11; A. Farmer, 2-2; C. Folse, 1-1; H. Murdock, 1-2; A. Sessums, 0-4
—
Mustangs clip Bonham
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Bonham: 10 3 10 13 36
Chisum: 12 10 10 6 42
Bonham statistics unavailable
Chisum scorers: E. Wood, 15; T. Tyler, 9; K. Fortner, 8; H. Carter, 7; H. Todd, 2; A. Fleming, 1
Chisum FGM: E. Wood, 5; K. Fortner, 4; T. Tyler, 4; H. Carter, 3; H. Todd, 1
Chisum 3PFGM: E. Wood, 2; H. Carter, 1
Chisum FT: 5-for-13; E. Wood, 3-5; A. Fleming, 1-3; T. Tyler, 1-4; K. Fortner, 1-4
—
Patriots stunned by Mildred
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Mildred: 16 13 13 14 56
Prairiland: 10 18 15 10 53
Mildred scorers: Baker, 13; Hayes, 13; Kindle, 12; McFadden, 9; Brooks, 6; Warren, 3
Prairiland scorers: C. Sessums, 27; E. Rolen, 9; B. Galloway, 5; B. Morrison, 4; B. Ballard, 3; R. Butler, 3; C. Strain, 2
Mildred FGM: Baker, 5; Kindle, 5; Hayes, 4; McFadden, 4; Brooks, 2; Warren, 1
Prairiland FGM: C. Sessums, 9; E. Rolen, 4; B. Morrison, 2; B. Ballard, 1; R. Butler, 1; B. Galloway, 1; C. Strain, 1
Mildred 3PFGM: Kindle, 2; Baker, 1; Brooks, 1
Prairiland 3PFGM: C. Sessums, 3; B. Ballard, 1
Mildred FT: 10-for-20; Hayes, 5-8; Baker, 2-4; McFadden, 1-1; Warren, 1-3; Brooks, 1-4
Prairiland FT: 11-for-26; C. Sessums, 6-10; B. Galloway, 3-6; E. Rolen, 1-2; R. Butler, 1-5; C. Strain, 0-1; B. Oats, 0-2
—
Lady Mustangs defeat Mildred
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Mildred: 12 10 5 18 45
Chisum: 10 18 17 8 53
Mildred statistics unavailable
Chisum scorers: S. Hunt, 14; C. Prestridge, 11; Z. Tucker, 11; L. Brown, 6; H. Marsh, 6; B. Dawes, 5
Chisum FGM: S. Hunt, 4; Z. Tucker, 4; H. Marsh, 3; C. Prestridge, 3; L. Brown, 1; B. Dawes, 1
Chisum 3PFGM: S. Hunt, 2; L. Brown, 1; C. Prestridge, 1
Chisum FT: 17-for-32; S. Hunt, 4-6; C. Prestridge, 4-6; B. Dawes, 3-5; L. Brown, 3-6; Z. Tucker, 3-7; H. Marsh, 0-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.