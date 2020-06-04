By Tommy Culkin
Ask any member of the Paris Wildcats basketball team what the key to winning is and you’ll get one answer: defense, defense, defense. Paris has found great success in recent years in large part through its dominant, suffocating defense, and at the heart of that defensive pressure has been Trae Johnson.
Though he graduates June 12, Johnson will bring that same intensity at the next level of play, as he recently signed his letter of intent to play collegiately for the Coastal Bend College Cougars.
Johnson began playing basketball at a young age, and took to the sport like a fish to water. These days, he can almost always be found with a basketball in his hand. When he’s not practicing with the team, he can still usually be found working on his game, either by himself or with friends. The hard work has paid off in spades for Johnson, and for the rest of the team.
“Trae is as good a teammate as you can possibly hope for,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “He’s going to play hard every second, he’s tireless in his work ethic and how he works to get better and he’s the best defender we had this past year.”
Johnson fielded offers from some other teams, but ultimately he chose Coastal Bend after being impressed by the pitch made by the coaching staff.
“They told me about how they’ve been underrated and whatnot, and how they’re really looking for players with heart and passion,” Johnson said. “That stood out to me.”
During the recruiting process, the coaches at Coastal Bend were struck by the glowing praise offered by Steed.
“They told me they’d never heard a coach talk about a player the way (Steed) talked about me,” Johnson said. “That really meant a lot to me, and it makes me feel good knowing that he has so much trust in me.”
Defensively, Johnson is incredibly versatile, and can guard almost any player, from point guards to power forwards, Steed said. Offensively, he’s far from a slouch too, though.
“He’s a great player on both sides of the ball, he really is,” Steed said. “He can slash and get his way to the rim, where he’s able to finish more often than not. And he really improved so much at his three-point shot over this past season.”
Importantly, Steed said, he thinks Johnson can get even better and continue to improve.
“I think, when he’s able to really focus full-time on basketball, he’ll be able to really take his jump shot up to the next level,” Steed said.
Johnson said his love for defense comes from Steed, and the lessons he learned from the Wildcats’ head coach are ones he’ll take with him to Coastal Bend.
“I love playing defense even more than offense, I think,” he said. “I take pride in it. I’m always trying to bother their ball-handlers so I can get strips, get the ball to my teammates on the fast break and we can get out and score easy points.”
His love of defense paid off, as he helped his team reach the regional finals — one game short of the state playoffs — and winning Red River Valley Defensive MVP honors in the process.
Reminiscing on his years on the team, Johnson said he’s going to miss playing in front of the avid Wildcat fans.
“I love our fans,” he said. “They make you feel like they’ve always got your back and they get so hype.”
Also among his favorite memories are the bus rides to away games spent joking and bonding with teammates.
Looking to the future, Johnson said he’s just excited to put his skills to the test against the harder competition.
“I’m excited, and it’s a great feeling,” he said. “A lot of players don’t get the chance to play after high school, and I’m glad to have this opportunity.”
