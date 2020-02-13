Despite muddy conditions, the Paris High Ladycats got all the footing they needed to shut out the Pittsburg Lady Pirates 5-0 on Tuesday in Pittsburg.
Head coach Haley Jetton said Macey McAmis netted 3 goals, while Eva Vogt and Ashley McGuire each contributed 1.
The victory moved the Ladycats to 4-6-5 on the season. The girls are scheduled to play again at 7:15 p.m. Friday against the Pleasant Grove Hawks in Texarkana.
