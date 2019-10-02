Prairiland High School volleyball
Prairiland junior T.J. Folse (8) hammers home a kill during a previous home game against Bonham.

 Lora Arnold / The Paris News

The Prairiland Lady Patriots ended a two-game skid, defeating Chapel Hill at home in straight sets, while the Chisum Lady Mustangs were swept at Mt. Vernon, both competing in district play.

The two rivals will cross paths as the Lady Mustangs will host the Lady Patriots at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

 

Prairiland sweeps Chapel Hill 

 

                     S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F

Chapel Hill: 10 16 21 N/A N/A 0

Prairiland: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3

Chapel Hill statistics unavailable

Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 16; T. Folse, 11; R. Parris, 6; M. Clark, 4; B. Tuck, 3; A. Farmer, 2; A. Gray, 2; A.. Sessums, 1

Prairiland dig leaders: T. Chapman, 15; M. Clark, 8; B. Tuck, 8; A. Sessums, 5; A. Gray, 4

Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 20; B. Sessums, 17

Prairiland blocks: R. Parris, 4; A. Farmer, 2; T. Folse, 2

Prairiland service aces: B. Sessums, 3; B. Tuck, 2; M. Clark, 1; A. Gray, 1

 

Chisum falls in 3 at MV 

 

               S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F

Chisum: 20 16 21 N/A N/A 0

Mt. Vernon: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3

Mt. Vernon statistics unavailable

Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 10; C. Miller, 7; E. Williams, 7; Z. England, 5; L. Brown, 2

Chisum dig leaders: L. Howard, 23; L. Brown, 15; Z. England, 7

Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 14; B. Dawes, 7

Chisum blocks: C. Prestridge, 2

Chisum service aces: K. Ball, 2; C. Prestridge, 2; L. Brown, 1; Z. England, 1

Geoff Heppes is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or at geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.

