Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 5. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.
TEAM OFFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Rivercrest 5 1,449 927 2,376 475.2
Detroit 5 1,834 476 2,310 462
Paris 5 1,548 451 1,999 399.8
Honey Grove 5 1,812 182 1,994 398.8
Hugo 4 479 626 1,105 368.3
Cooper 5 1,539 145 1,684 336.8
Chisum 5 1,502 87 1,589 317.8
Clarksville 5 444 1,114 1,558 311.6
Prairiland 5 303 812 1,115 223
North Lamar 5 908 138 1,046 209.2
TEAM DEFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Rivercrest 5 914 179 1,093 218.6
Honey Grove 5 768 391 1,159 231.8
Detroit 5 n/a n/a 1,108 277
Paris 5 983 515 1,498 299.6
Clarksville 5 1,247 418 1,665 333
North Lamar 5 1,128 548 1,676 335.2
Prairiland 5 1,143 702 1,845 369
Chisum* 5 108 418 526 526
Cooper* 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Hugo* 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a
RUSHING
NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD
Joel Hinson, Detroit 104 1,232 11.8 8
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 83 801 9.7 16
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 83 765 9.2 12
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 64 667 10.4 11
Hayden Todd, Chisum 82 548 6.7 2
Collin McGuire, Cooper 34 510 15.0 8
Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 37 435 11.8 6
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 62 378 6.1 9
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 45 358 8.0 5
William King III, Hugo 40 355 8.9 3
Quay Scales, Clarksville 64 352 5.5 4
Espn Blyton, Chisum 32 347 10.8 5
Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 57 326 5.7 4
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 29 308 10.6 4
Trent Smith, North Lamar 39 304 7.8 2
K.D. Washington, Paris 41 270 6.6 4
Will Grider, Rivercrest 32 269 8.4 4
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 24 245 10.2 1
Chase Morales, Cooper 19 229 12.1 0
Andy Kirk, North Lamar 53 214 4.0 1
Do’rian Williams, Paris 37 209 5.6 2
Lige White, Hugo 22 160 7.3 2
Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 41 158 3.9 0
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 7 149 21.3 2
Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 30 148 4.9 4
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 54 119 2.2 1
Landry Morrison, Prairiland 42 103 2.5 3
PASSING
NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD
Quay Scales, Clarksville 55 117 6 1,045 6
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 41 61 0 927 10
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 78 114 3 812 4
William King III, Hugo 22 52 5 479 5
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 33 55 3 476 6
Luke Hohenberger, Paris 17 40 0 448 3
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 12 21 0 136 0
RECEIVING
NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD
R.J. Owens, Clarksville 21 423 20.1 6
Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest 13 351 27.0 4
Will Grider, Rivercrest 7 252 36.0 3
Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 15 250 16.7 1
Amarion Black, Clarksville 15 247 16.5 0
Hunter Crutchfield, Detroit 13 240 18.5 4
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 17 209 12.3 1
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 9 187 20.8 1
Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 21 179 8.5 1
Kris Akins Jr., Hugo 3 165 55.0 2
Kody Golightly, Detroit 10 152 15.2 1
Eli Rolen, Prairiland 8 142 17.8 3
Chris Michael, Prairiland 9 132 14.7 0
Broderick Titus, Clarksville 16 120 7.5 1
Michael Moore, Clarksville 13 112 8.6 1
Landry Morrison, Prairiland 9 105 11.7 1
Jaelyn Lee, Paris 3 91 30.3 1
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 3 80 26.7 1
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 2 74 37.0 1
SCORING
NAME, SCHOOL PTS
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 126
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 102
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 78
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 66
Quay Scales, Clarksville 60
Joel Hinson, Detroit 54
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 54
Collin McGuire, Cooper 48
TACKLES
NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT
Claude Scales, Detroit 38 26 64
Dykalen Douglas, Paris 30 28 58
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 26 27 53
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 15 37 52
Cade Gordon, Prairiland 35 15 50
Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 3 47 50
Tre McCarty, Paris 28 20 48
Quin Dangerfield, Paris 23 22 45
Ethan Allison, North Lamar 26 11 38
Jaydon Hay, North Lamar 31 5 36
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 29 7 36
Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 6 30 36
Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 7 28 35
Lain Atwood, Paris 23 11 34
Chase Morales, Cooper 31 2 33
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 16 17 33
Lincoln Smith, Prairiland 21 11 32
Noah Mayo, Prairiland 24 6 30
Mason Stephens, North Lamar 19 11 30
Satchel Swain, Paris 14 16 30
Lawton Buchanan, Detroit 15 14 29
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 12 17 29
Cole Carson, Rivercrest 7 22 29
Robert Breeden, Cooper 23 5 28
Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 21 7 28
Cason Crump, Prairiland 17 11 28
Corbin Strain, Prairiland 17 8 25
Braydan Nichols, Prairiland 15 10 25
Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 6 19 25
Colin Ingram, Cooper 23 1 24
Landen Houchins, Cooper 20 4 24
Brock Braley, Honey Grove 5 19 24
Tristin Weathers, Cooper 19 4 23
Gavin Watson, Prairiland 18 5 23
Trenton Smith, North Lamar 17 6 23
INTERCEPTIONS
NAME, SCHOOL NO TD
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 4 1
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 3 0
* - incomplete
