The Kathy Whitworth Paris Championship, taking place July 15-19 at Paris Golf and Country Club, will give local amateur golfers a day to play with professionals.
Lori Napier, an event organizer, said the championship will be open to the public for individual or business sponsors. Teams of three amateur players will partner with one professional player and play July 15. Team members, plus one guest each, also will have the chance to attend dinner with their professional teammate at the Pro-Am Meet-n-Greet Dinner Party the evening before. The cost per team is $600, and the signup deadline is Friday. To sign up, players can call Paris Golf & Country Club pro shop at 903-785-1755.
Napier said the championship is part of “The Road to LPGA,” a golf tour partnership between Symetra Tour and Women’s All Pro Tour agencies. According to its website, this partnership promotes and enhances opportunities for women to play professional golf. The Women’s All Pro Tour is operated by K&G Sports in Dallas.
“We are very fortunate to host this event in Paris, TX this year and hope to continue the event for many years,” Napier said in a press release.
The championship also will include special guest appearances. Kathy Whitworth, an all-time golf champion who holds more records than Tiger Woods, will be attending. According to the tour website, Whitworth won 88 LPGA tournaments — more than anyone else has won on either the LPGA Tour or the PGA Tour. In 1981, she became the first woman to reach career earnings of $1 million on the LPGA Tour, and she is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Former Dallas Cowboys players Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Billy Joe DuPree also will attend.
Napier said 45 to 50 professional golfers will come in to play from across the country, from Hawaii to North Carolina. There will also be international players from England, Japan and Canada.
All of the championship events will take place at Paris Golf & Country Club. The schedule for the competition will be:
• Sunday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.: practice rounds
• Sunday: 7 p.m.: Pro-Am party
• July 15: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Pro-Am day
• July 16: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: round one
• July 17: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: round two and cut day
• July 18: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: round three
• July 19: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: final round
Business sponsorships are available, including promotional signs, Pro-Am team and dinner. Hole sponsorships are $1,250 and food sponsorships, $2,000. Four special events sponsorships are also available for $3,000 each: a skills challenge, a shootout, the Ladies’ Clinic Sip-n-Chip or Beat the Pro Glowball.
