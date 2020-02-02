Throughout the Detroit Eagles’ game against the James Bowie Pirates, the team’s mantra was, ‘Fight.’ Tamy Tucker, the mother of senior guard Kody Golightly, has been battling cancer and earlier that day had been hospitalized. The Eagles agreed — this game was for her.
“We wanted to come out and fight with the same tenacity that she’s been fighting,” Golightly said after the game. “To get this win means the world to me.”
The Eagles certainly did fight on Friday tonight. Points came quickly and easily for the Detroit Eagles Friday evening, as they beat the James Bowie Pirates 69-46 with the help of some suffocating defensive pressure.
Detroit got off to a quick start, building an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes. Senior guard Hunter Crutchfield played an instrumental role, scoring six of the first eight points for the team, and scoring eight total for the quarter.
Throughout the game, the Eagles were tenacious in the passing lanes, intercepting or tipping passes to allow for quick baskets in transition. At times, they were so active on defense that the Pirates struggled to get the ball past midcourt before the Eagles secured another steal.
Such was the case midway through the first quarter, when the Eagles scored two baskets seconds apart, each off steals, to stretch the lead from 8-4 to 12-4 in a matter of seconds, and then less than a minute later did the same, pushing the lead to 16-4 on a pair of baskets made within seconds of each other. At the end of the quarter, Detroit had built up a 23-10 lead.
The second quarter was more of the same. Three minutes into the quarter, senior guard Kody Golightly scored on a driving layup, and then promptly intercepted the inbounds pass and put it in immediately after for another quick score.
“That’s just who we are,” head coach Da’on Savage said. “We work on it in practice every day. We were on a five game losing streak coming into tonight, so it feels good to come out and play like we did.”
The second quarter ended on a high note, as Golightly knocked down a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Eagles up 40-18 going into halftime.
In the third, Greer led the way for the Eagles, scoring six in the quarter as the team extended their lead to 26. The team also continued to find success in contesting passes, and several buckets were scored in flurries.
Early in the quarter, Golightly scored, and then the Pirates’ promptly had the ball swiped by Joel Hinson, who laid in the easy layup mere seconds after Golightly’s shot.
The Pirates didn’t find much more success in the fourth quarter, even as the Eagles rested the starters. The Eagles started the quarter on a tear, with Crutchfield scoring a pair of baskets in the opening minutes, one of which came off a steal. Golightly also scored on back-to-back possessions, with the latter basket coming after a steal and a behind-the-back pass from Hinson.
The Eagles also exhibited dominance on the backboards. Forward Brayden Greer scored 11 points, with multiple baskets coming off offensive rebounds. And at the other end, the Eagles were able to severely limit the number of second chance opportunities the Pirates had.
For the game, Golightly led the way with 20 points. Crutchfield scored 12, Greer scored 11 and Tanner Gibson and Hinson each scored eight.
“We jumped on them early in the beginning with pressure defense and they couldn’t react after that,” Savage said.
