BOGATA — Friday the 13th brought a full moon and Rivercrest Homecoming. The Rebel Nation packed The Swamp with peewee cheerleaders, queens in evening gowns and alumni from 1966-2019. The Fightin’ Rebel Band looked sharp in their new uniforms as they played the Alma Mater and National Anthem. Smiling cheerleaders led the crowd with chants, cheers and posters. Lindsay Anschutz, Ashlin Johnson, Lexi Rushing and Bailey Smith made a beautiful homecoming court. Anschutz smiled at her dad, Marc Anschutz, as she was crowned as the 2019 Rivercrest Homecoming Queen.
Rivercrest head coach Lance Connot and company showed how multi-dimensional the team was as the Rebels hosted James Bowie. The Rebels have accumulated 826 yards in rushing in the first two victories of the season. Connot put his receivers on alert Monday that this week’s game plan would be different.
“Coach Connot told us at the beginning of the week that we were going to come out and throw the ball. We have been running the ball recently and he told us this was our chance to catch the ball and do what we needed to do. I feel like we did that well,” junior receiver Bradyn English said. Rivercrest launched an all-out air assault as they anihilated James Bowie 47-7 and thrilled the Rebel Nation with a homecoming victory.
James Bowie received the opening kickoff, but faced a punt situation quickly. Senior quarterback Devon Womack led his squad onto the field ready to showcase the Rebel receivers. Womack fired downfield to English for 15 yards. This was followed by a pass to junior Zachariah Lane and then two more passes to English, which set the Rebs on the goal line for a 2-yard Shamar Whaley touchdown run.
The Pirates were determined to get the ball downfield on their next drive and had success with some tricky handoffs. However, they stalled out in Rebel territory due to some punishing tackles by Cole Carson, Tavion Coleman and Pedro Franco.
Womack’s offense took the field again and made quick work getting into Pirate territory. Will Grider gained some valuable rushing yards and then Womack hit Lane for beautiful 33-yard touchdown pass.
“Our routes were good. Devon read the corners and found the open receivers. I caught a touchdown pass on a go route. Coach (Connot) told us that we had been blocking our tails off, so he was ready to give us the ball,” Lane said.
Lane had a breakout night as he scored two touchdowns and racked-up 145 yards in receiving. English erupted for 85 yards from the air.
James Bowie battled back as their quarterback, Garrett Brown, broke free for a 30-yard sprint downfield. However, Rivercrest would not relent and Brody Moyer and Womack held the Pirates out of the endzone.
Lane and Womack performed a duet again as they completed a 79-yard touchdown pass. Followed subsequently with another missile to Grider for a 70-yard touchdown. Womack went on to complete 15 of 23 passes for 398 yards in the air.
“Devon is more comfortable in the pocket. Last year his instinct was to run when pressure came — this year he is keeping his eyes downfield looking for the receivers. We feel like we have some good quarterback-receiver relationships going,” Grider said.
Womack’s comfort level in the pocket can be attributed to his offensive line that provided security blanket protection all night. Offensive line coach Landon Rackley, former Cooper High School and Texas A&M-Commerce stand-out, has spent many hours working with the “big boys” on their footwork and fundamental blocking. Rivercrest entered the halftime locker room with a commanding 28-0 lead.
Womack scored to open the second half, pushing the lead to 34-0. The Pirates fought hard all night and finally reached the end zone on an Ethan Fields 87-yard kickoff return. Rivercrest answered back with a perfectly executed screen-play which resulted in a 64-yard Whaley score. The Rebel defense forced another 3-and-out. Coleman and Carson looked like cowboys throwing calves in the pasture as they delivered smack downs in the backfield.
Tye Spencer, Vince Ussery and Atlee Roberts plowed through the line of scrimmage to land some face-grimacing hits. Senior slot receiver Kolby Townes had his number called three times in a row and found himself in the end zone to end the third quarter 47-7.
The fourth quarter saw all Rebels in the game. Kamryn English, moved up from the JV for the week, took the helm at quarterback. Zane Dees, Billy Merrit and English combined for 67 yards on the ground to end the game in Pirate territory. At the end of the night, Whaley added 93 yards to his amazing season and Grider donated 75 yards to his stat chart.
Coach Rick Connot’s defense crushed James Bowie, allowing only 208 yards through the night. Franco led with 13 tackles, Womack tacked on 9 takedowns, followed by Coleman and Ussery who each added 8. Roberts and Noah Altal also contributed 7 tackles in the victory. Rivercrest delivered the coveted homecoming victory 47-7 and move to 3-0 for the year.
Rivercrest travels to Prairiland next at 7:30 p.m. Friday for another Red River Valley Rivalry game. James Bowie host Boles at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Bowie: 0 0 7 0 7
Rivercrest: 6 22 19 0 47
James Bowie total yards: 208
Rivercrest total yards: 544
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 15-for-23, 398 yds
Rivercrest rushing leaders: S. Whaley, 5-58; K. English, 4-42; Z. Dees, 2-19; D. Womack, 4-17; W. Grider, 1-5; B. Merrit, 2-5
Rivercrest receiving leaders: Z. Lane, 3-145; B. English, 6-85; S. Whaley, 2-74; W. Grider, 1-70; K. Townes, 3-24
