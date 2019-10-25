Senior elite gymnast of Texas Tumbling and Trampoline (3TI) and Paris High School senior Logan Gilbert has plenty of experience competing on the international level. However, he has never competed in the senior elite class.
Logan was coming into his most recent competition at the Spanish Invitational Tournament in Valladoid, Spain from Oct. 2 through 6. The competition featured gymnasts from 40 different countries including Russia, China, Great Britain and Belarus among several others. The stakes were high and the competition was strong.
Despite competing in the senior men’s category for the first time, Logan claimed first place the senior men’s individual trampoline event against 24 other participants.
“This was my first international competition as a senior elite, so I wasn’t coming in with that high of expectations for myself,” Logan said. “After preliminaries and going into the finals in third place, I was super excited with the result. The people in front of me in finals messed up a little, and it gave me an opportunity to move up. I was super proud of myself, my coaches investment in me and my training.”
He had to come from behind to claim top prize, so Logan made the necessary adjustments to complete his victory after a third-place finish in the preliminary rounds.
“In the first round of preliminaries, I was a little nervous to go out there for the first time in a while,” Logan said. “In the finals, I knew I could do it, so I came in with a little more confidence. I jumped a little higher and it gave me the lift I needed to push through.”
Logan took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves to him during the meet, but almost didn’t have the chance to compete due to a serious ankle injury months earlier.
“Our biggest competition of the year is the US National Championships in the summer, and there are three qualification events to get there,” Logan said. “Due to an ankle injury, I missed the first two events and for the last one, I wasn’t planning to compete. I had a doctor’s appointment the day before the final qualification event, and he said I was cleared to start jumping. Going into the event, I was planning on just watching my teammates compete, but I got to the competition and felt good. One of my coaches taped my ankle and I did some practice bounces and it felt good. I competed in the event, qualified for the US National Championships, which is where I qualified to compete in Spain. It was really exciting for me because I didn’t even think I was going to be able to compete this year, but doing that made it a lot more special.”
The victory was sweet for Logan, who has traveled across the globe numerous times to compete in gymnastics. Even though the aspects of travel add an element of difficulty to the competition, Logan uses that along with the inspiration from his fellow competitors and experiences as more fuel to his fire.
“Traveling is a big part of gymnastics, and America is so far away from Europe, which adds to that aspect,” Logan said. “Other countries going into these competitions don’t have to fly eight to 12 hours, which makes it a lot easier for them to adapt. The time change is difficult to adjust to along with sleeping patterns and training schedules, so it adds a little more pressure to the competition. You’re going all the way across the world for a minute worth of competition, but it makes the victory even sweeter.”
Being able to represent the United States of America is something Logan cherishes as a competitive gymnast, and it further pushes him to reach new heights and accomplish even more ambitious goals he has set for himself.
“Representing our country is a big deal for me, and it’s an honor to do — even to just be selected in the first place is huge,” Logan said. “One of my biggest goals was to be on the U.S. Senior National Team, and I accomplished that this year. Some of my other goals are to work towards competing in the World Championships and Olympic Trials.”
Regardless of what has happened in the past surrounding USA Gymnastics, Logan is more confident than ever with the direction it is heading, which make him more confident in his quest to accomplish his dreams.
“With some of the recent scandals in USA Gymnastics, there have been people at the top who have blurred the direction of where the program is headed,” Logan said. “Now, we have solid directors who are going forward with clear goals and ambitions for the future.”
